Rovers are likely to strengthen in the January transfer window as they look to climb the League Two table.

Grant McCann’s side are currently 17th in the table and in need of a few more quality additions to improve the squad if they are to be in the promotion mix either this season or next..

And, with the January transfer window fast approaching, McCann is likely to carry out some tweaks to their squad.

But if Rovers don’t want to splash the cash there are still plenty of quality free agent players out there.

Here are just a few players that may be of interest to Rovers.

1 . Steven Caulker (central defender) Steven Caulker last club was Wigan Athletic. He is the current captain of the Sierra Leone national team. Caulker started his professional career with Tottenham Hotspur in 2009 and has had spells with Cardiff City, QPR and in Turkey's top flight. Photo: ISSOUF SANOGO

2 . Scott Dann (central defender) Dann has been without a contract since leaving Reading. He comes with bags of experience having played Premier League football with Blackburn Rovers. He also played 164 times for Crystal Palace. Dann has also played for Birmingham and Coventry City, Photo: Alex Morton

3 . Kieran Lee (midfielder) Kieran Lee ha been without a club since leaving Bolton Wanderers. He played 196 times for Sheffield Wednesday, before joining Bolton. Photo: Alex Livesey