16 Doncaster Rovers players whose contracts expire this summer - gallery

Grant McCann set out to win promotion out of League Two and they duly did that – with a league title to boot thanks to a 2-1 win over Notts County on the final day of the season.

Attentions will no doubt now turn to 2025-26 and the assault on League One.

Here, we look at the players who - as it stands - are due to depart the club this summer once their contracts expire.

Freddie Allen Young defender signed his first pro deal last summer and then went out on loan to Bridlington Town before switching to Grantham. Yet to make his senior bow for Rovers.

Tom Anderson Longest-serving player in the squad, having recently brought up seven years at the club. Experienced centre-half has become a regular in recent months with some booming performances contributing to promotion.

Charlie Crew Leeds United youngster arrived in January and has caught the eye with some superb outings. A full Welsh international, he's highly-rated at Elland Road and is contracted long-term.