16 Doncaster Rovers players whose contracts expire this summer - gallery

By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 11th Mar 2025, 12:50 BST
Updated 3rd May 2025, 17:24 BST
Doncaster Rovers brought the curtain down on the 2024-25 campaign at Notts County yesterday.

Grant McCann set out to win promotion out of League Two and they duly did that – with a league title to boot thanks to a 2-1 win over Notts County on the final day of the season.

Attentions will no doubt now turn to 2025-26 and the assault on League One.

Here, we look at the players who - as it stands - are due to depart the club this summer once their contracts expire.

Young defender signed his first pro deal last summer and then went out on loan to Bridlington Town before switching to Grantham. Yet to make his senior bow for Rovers.

1. Freddie Allen

Young defender signed his first pro deal last summer and then went out on loan to Bridlington Town before switching to Grantham. Yet to make his senior bow for Rovers. Photo: drfc

Longest-serving player in the squad, having recently brought up seven years at the club. Experienced centre-half has become a regular in recent months with some booming performances contributing to promotion.

2. Tom Anderson

Longest-serving player in the squad, having recently brought up seven years at the club. Experienced centre-half has become a regular in recent months with some booming performances contributing to promotion. Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com

Leeds United youngster arrived in January and has caught the eye with some superb outings. A full Welsh international, he's highly-rated at Elland Road and is contracted long-term.

3. Charlie Crew

Leeds United youngster arrived in January and has caught the eye with some superb outings. A full Welsh international, he's highly-rated at Elland Road and is contracted long-term. Photo: Bruce Rollinson/AHPIX LTD

Young midfielder has only made four senior outings for Rovers, the last of which came in October 2023. Currently out on loan at Liversedge.

4. Jack Degruchy

Young midfielder has only made four senior outings for Rovers, the last of which came in October 2023. Currently out on loan at Liversedge. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

