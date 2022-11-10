11 League One and League Two free agents who could be of interest to Doncaster Rovers in pictures

But before that day comes there are still some potential bargains out there with a number of out of contract players looking to get their career up and running again.

Here are 11 such players who may be of interest and able to do a job for Rovers. (*Information supplied by the transfermarkt.co.uk website)

Let us know which realistic players you would like Doncaster to try and sign, and why, via our social media channels.

You can get more Rovers news, here.

1. Danny Rowe (Left-winger) Danny Rowe has been without a club since leaving Burton Albion in the summer. The experienced Rowe has previously played for Ipswich Town and Lincoln City and was part of Lincoln's League Two winning side in 2018/19. Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales

2. Tom Elliott (Forward) Using his height and athleticism Elliot is extremely strong aerially and has a good work rate. He has had spells in the Championship with Millwall and League One will AFC Wimbledon. He was released by Salford City in the summer after failing to secure a regular first-team spot. Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3. Paul Downing (centre-back) Paul Downing comes with pedigree after having won promotion from League One with Blackburn in the 2017/18 season. He has been without a club since being released by Portsmouth in the summer. He is an established League One player having made than 200 appearances for Walsall, MK Dons and Blackburn. Photo: Alex Burstow Photo Sales

4. Jamie Hanson (defensive midfielder) Jamie Hanson comes with League One pedigree after having made 65 appearances over Wigan Athletic and Oxford United over five seasons. He also made 31 appearances in the Championship for Derby County and would no doubt be open to a move to League Two. Photo: Warren Little Photo Sales