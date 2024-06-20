Fill the school holidays with free football camps from Doncaster Rovers
In partnership with the EFL, Manchester City, Celtic and Rangers, the camps kick off in July** and run nationwide in 73 locations (within 10 miles of most homes) for 5-15yr olds. Thousands of free spaces for the new camps are now available*! Getting involved couldn’t be easier. Parents simply purchase a special promo pack of Kellogg’s cereal in stores across the country to find the redemption code (on-shelves until 24th June), and then sign their kids up for a local session at www.kelloggsfc.com*.
As the six-week school break creeps up quickly, the fun-filled camps offer an exciting chance for footie-mad kids and those who are yet to step onto a pitch alike, a welcoming environment to stay active.
Recent research commissioned by Kellogg’s highlighted that:
- Almost six in ten (59%) UK parents struggle to entertain their children throughout the school summer holidays[1].
- More than eight in 10 parents (86%) want their child to experience less screen time during the break
- 86% also believe that team sport is hugely important to learn valuable life skills.
So what are you waiting for? All kids can kick off their fun-filled school break this summer at Kellogg’s Football Camps*.
*Terms and conditions apply, see promo packs and visit www.kelloggsfc.com**June in Scotland, July across the rest of the UK.
