Edinburgh Rugby v Doncaster Knights pre-season preview

Pre-season, Edinburgh Rugby v Doncaster Knights, Hive Stadium, Edinburgh., Friday, September 19, KO: 5pm.

Our first opportunity to see the new-look Knights or the 2025/26 Champ season.

The 2025/25 season kicks off with a pre-season fixture against Edinburgh Rugby.

Edinburgh are going to play back-to-back fixtures against us and Ealing Trailfinders. I envisage that it will be an extremely stern test for Edinburgh to field two sides against tough Champ opposition, however Edinburgh play in the United Rugby Championship and that is a very professional league.

The United Rugby Championship (URC) includes professional teams from Ireland, Italy, Scotland, South Africa, and Wales. Specifically, the participating countries and their respective teams are: Ireland (Leinster, Munster, Connacht, Ulster), Italy (Benetton, Zebre Parma), Scotland (Edinburgh, Glasgow Warriors), South Africa (Sharks, Bulls, Stormers, Lions), and Wales (Ospreys, Dragons, Cardiff, Scarlets).

The URC are doing something correctly because they are popular and growing in popularity. Edinburgh Rugby will believe that they can overpower two Champ teams with half a team each game.

A Gunners (Edinburgh’s nickname) statement read: "This double-header will provide a comprehensive look at the full senior squad, with players set to be given valuable game time across both fixtures. A significant number of academy prospects are also expected to feature, showcasing the club’s emerging talent.

"This will be the first chance for fans to see some of the club’s new summer signings in action for the very first time ahead of the new campaign, along with the first opportunity to see the team’s new Macron match kit up close."

Although it will be the first time out for the team as a whole, 24 members of the team re-registered (thanks Martin) so most are already familiar with each other.

Although the aim of a pre-season friendly is not to win, it’s always nice to start that winning feeling or habit.

Edinburgh Rugby travelled to Ireland to play Ulster in their opening pre-season game on September 12. They fielded a youthful side with a different captain.

They were beaten 31-19 but Edinburgh believe that the result belied a solid and at times impressive performance from a young Edinburgh squad. Seventeen of the squad were aged 23 or under, including nine current academy players and five first-year professionals.

Edinburgh finished seventh in the URC, three places and ten points below their only Scottish rivals Glasgow Warriors, they’ll want to at least finish higher than the Warriors this season if they can’t win the league.