Donny light up Castle Park with seventh consecutive win!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Donny Knights lit up Castle Park as they triumphed to their seventh consecutive win by defeating Chinnor 38-14.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a slow start from both sides as the first points weren’t scored until the seventeenth minute, with neither team allowing the other to break through their defence.

Doncaster’s forwards pack won a scrum penalty and Alex Dolly slotted it to eventually give the Knights a three point lead, 3-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Knights soon found their try scoring form as Morgan Strong broke through the defence and powered towards the line. A little bit of footwork allowed him to go the full length, scoring from about 40m out. Dolly added the extras 10-0.

Morgan Strong

Doncaster remained the more disciplined side and a penalty allowed Russell Bennett to kick us up to the 5m line. The set piece ran smoothy and Archie Smeaton found his way over the line from the back of the maul. Dolly converted again, 17-0.

The Knights showed brilliant maul defence to hold Chinnor out at the line, but the visitors worked hard to get back up to the line and eventually their forwards drove the ball under the posts. Conversion added.

Half time score 17-7.

Aidan Cross kicked off the second half scoring almost instantly as a superb intercept opened the space for him to carry all the way. Dolly extended the lead, 24-7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Archie Smeaton dives over the line

Chinnor were penalised for being offside and Bennett placed another great kick to touch, bringing us up to the 5m line. The backs then joined the rolling maul to help the final push over the line and Rokoduguni grounded the ball. Dolly with a brilliant kick from out wide, added two more 31-7.

The visitors had a lot of possession across the next five minutes but the Knights put in a huge defensive set with two notable big tackles coming from both Conor Davidson and Connor Edwards.

The Knights worked their way into the 22 and a free kick at the line out meant Donny could move the ball quickly. Ben Chapman took off for the line swerving between Chinnor’s defence before diving over the line. Bennett added the extra two, 38-7.

Chinnor’s scrum half snatched one more try for the visiting team as he broke away from the driving maul to find a gap. They added the extras to make the full time score 38-14.

The Knights are on the road again in a fortnight to face fellow northern club Caldy, but return to Castle Park on May 10 for a big game against Coventry.