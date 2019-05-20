Doncaster Town extend lead in Premier League and Tickhill move into mid-table

Doncaster Town extended their lead at the top of the ECB Yorkshire South Premier League with a 121-run victory over Treeton.

Bilal Anjam struck 106 and shared a 168-run stand with Duncan Heath to lay the foundations for Town’s fourth league win of the season.

Heath’s contribution was 77 as Doncaster reached a sizeable total of 296-5.

Treeton never achieved the required rate and Shahjahan Younis (34) and Haseeb-Ur Rahman (45) top scored in their total of 175 all out.

Jack Shutt came on at third change to polish the innings off with 4-27.

The victory saw Doncaster open up a 12-point gap between themselves and second-placed Cleethorpes.

Ross Diver and Mark Cummins produced powerful batting performances to guide Tickhill to their second league win of the season and move them into mid-table.

Diver’s superb knock of 137 not out and 76 from Cummins elevated the Alderson Drive club to 257-1.

Muhammad Anwar (97) and Paul Cummins (39) got Elsecar’s reply off to a solid start but, with the run rate and pressure escalating, the innings closed at 230-9.

Adi Sreedharan came into the attack as fourth change to remove both openers and claim 5-57. Opening bowler Binura Fernando took 3-36.

n Doncaster Town beat Aston Hall and Wickersley Old Village on Sunday to reach YSPL T20 finals day.

There was drama in the Group B semi-final with Aston Hall when both sides posted exactly 97-9 and Town won by virtue of scoring more runs in their powerplay.

Doncaster then got the better of Wickersley by 17 runs thanks to the efforts of James Stuart (43), Anjam (34), Luke Townsend (36no) and Jack Shutt (4-28).

Town posted 143-4 and restricted their opponents to 126-9.

Tickhill went down by 25 runs against Sheffield Collegiate in their Group A semi-final as they posted 149-9 in response to 174-6.