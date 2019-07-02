Doncaster Town extend lead at top of the table
Doncaster Town made simple work of their victory over Cleethorpes to maintain their stranglehold on top spot in the Yorkshire South Premier Division.
Town triumphed by eight wickets thanks to a superb all round performance against mid-table opposition which helped them extend their advantage at the top to 22 points.
Nearest rivals Sheffield Collegiate and Wakefield Thornes both lost on what was a brilliant weekend for Doncaster.
Aamir Jamal collected the first two Cleethorpes wickets with only two runs on the board as Town showed a sign of things to come.
The visitors to Town Fields mounted a third wicket rally with a partnership of 61 until Jordan Cook was caught off the bowling of James Stuart.
From there on, only opening man Billy Kirby had any resolve as Stuart claimed the next three wickets on his way to figures of 4-40.
Kirby eventually departed as the eighth wicket to fall with 58 to his name and Cleethorpes on 131.
A late rally pushed them up 159 before falling all out with Jack Shutt claiming the final three wickets at a cost of 34 runs.
Though Stuart fell early to a LBW call, it paved the way for a brilliant second wicket stand of 128 between Duncan Heath and Bilal Anjam.
Anjam went with 68 to his name, leaving Heath to see his side over the finishing line with 61no.
Tickhill’s survival hopes received another considerable boost as they beat Wickersley Old Village by six wickets to send the hosts tumbling into the relegation places.
Opener Dave Rodgers provided the early strength with a 57 run haul but struggled for a partner.
Skipper Thomas Knight took up the mantle with 41 but similarly lacked support. His departure at 149-5 sparked a collapse with only 17 more runs added as the final five wickets fell.
Binura Fernando claimed 3-56 and but Adi Sreedharan was the destroyer in chief with 5-48.
It was a target Tickhill always looked like hitting, particularly when Michael Jepps set in on his way to an unbeaten 62no.
n DOncaster Town suffered an agonising two-run defeat to Cuckney in the group final of the ECB National Club Championship on Sunday.
Duncan Heath claimed 6-35 to help dismiss the Nottinghamshire Premier League outfit for 182.
Heath (41) and Bilal Anjam (52) got the run chase off to an encouraging start but Town could only reach 180-7 in their 40 overs.