Doncaster Rovers sign Tottenham Hotspur striker on loan
Doncaster Rovers have signed Tottenham Hotspur striker Kazaiah Sterling on loan until the end of the season.
By Paul Goodwin
Friday, 16 August, 2019, 11:59
The 20-year-old Spurs academy star will boost Darren Moore’s attacking options following the departure of star striker John Marquis to Portsmouth.
Sterling has an excellent goalscoring record for Tottenham’s under-23s and has represented England at under-17 and under-18 level.
He spent the second half of last season on loan at Sunderland but was restricted to eight substitute appearances for the Black Cats, scoring once.