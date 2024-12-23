Doncaster named one of the most festive racecourses by new study

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Doncaster Racecourse has been named one of the most festive racecourses in the UK and Ireland after scoring high on several festive factors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The study by racing betting tips, news and predictions site, The Winners Enclosure, ranked all 34 of the UK and Irish racecourses hosting a ‘festive’ meet over this Christmas and New Year’s period, giving each racecourse a score out of 100 based on how much they provide that festive feel.

These factors included everything from the price of an adult ticket, the markup of a hospitality package, the savings to be made from group tickets, the price of a mulled wine, the average temperature, the likelihood of snow, the number of festive hashtags on social media, and the historical tradition of each racecourse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster ranked joint eighth in the study, alongside Wincanton, with a score of 43.7 out of 100.

User (UGC) Submitted

Doncaster’s standout ‘festive’ features include £6 mulled wines, some of the cheapest you are likely to find at any racecourses this festive season, as well as being the UK’s most traditional racecourses, with meets in Doncaster dating back as far as 1595.

Adult tickets for Doncaster’s ‘Christmas Jumper’ race days are priced at a respectable £19, however, there are savings to be made of up to 16% per head when booking as part of a group party of ten or more people.

However, Doncaster’s ‘festive’ hospitality package was by far the most affordable in the UK and Ireland this Christmas, with a boutique day out at Donny races costing just £50.

The ten most festive racecourses based on the factors:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1. Cheltenham - 50.6 /1002. Ascot - 49.2 /1003. Taunton - 47.1 /1004. Catterick - 46.7 /1005. Wetherby - 46 /1006. Down Royal - 45.1 /1007. Fakenham - 45 /1008. Doncaster - 43.7 /1009. Wincanton - 43.7 /10010. Sedgefield - 42.9 /100

Taking the gold cup as the No.1 festive racecourse was Cheltenham, which scored 50.6 out of 100. Cheltenham’s New Year’s Day meet has taken place since 1980, and is also one of the most affordable this festive season with adult tickets costing just £10.80.

The second-most festive racecourse was Ascot, which despite being most famous for its annual summer meet, proved to provide plenty of Christmas cheer with a score of 49.2 out of 50. While adult tickets for Ascot’s festive meet are priced at a fairly expensive £30, the racecourse offered one of the best discounts for group tickets, as groups of seven or more could save as much as 50%.

In third place was Taunton with a total festive score of 47.1 out of 50. The Somerset racecourse was found to be one of the least chilly over the last 10 years, with average temperatures of 9.9 degrees Celsius. Unsurprisingly, there is forecast to be no chance of snow in and around Taunton for 2024. Taunton also provides the cheapest mulled wine of any UK or Irish racecourse at just £5.60.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next up was Catterick with a total festive score of 46.7 out of 50. This is one racecourse that does have a chance of seeing snow during the festive period, meaning a potential white aesthetic for the course’s New Year’s Day meet. Catterick also provides one of the cheapest hospitality packages at just £105 per head.

Completing the top five was Wetherby, having scored 46 out of 50 in the study. Like Catterick, Wetherby also has a decent chance of seeing snow this festive season, providing the perfect backdrop for the course’s Boxing Day meet; a tradition that dates as far back as 1957.

Elsewhere in the top ten, Down Royal, Fakenham, Wincanton, and Sedgefield all featured as some of the most festive racecourses.

The study also found that the least festive racecourse was Uttoxeter, which scored a Scrooge-y 22.6 out of 100. It was a case of ‘Bah Humbug’ for Sandown and Hexham too, which scored 25.6 and 25.8 respectively.