Doncaster Knights face Worcester Warriors at Castle Park this Saturday (2.30pm).

It’s too early to decide how good Worcester are, it will take time for the team to gel. It took the Knights about half a season last season until they were firing on all cylinders.

Wuss have only lost one of their first three games, by just three points (28-25) to a rejuvenated Hartpury RFC.

The Warriors are one of three teams to have scored four bonus points in three games, together with Nottingham and Bedford Blues.

However, after three games have been played, Wuss have scored five more league points, scored 45 more points and scored seven more tries than the Knights. Nevertheless, the Knights have conceded 19 fewer points.

“Worcester Warriors was acquired by Junction 6 Limited in 2024, a group backed by Loxwood Holdings and Chris Holland, along with other investors.” (Google AI overview).

Worcester Warriors has been through a rigorous process for selection into Tier 2. As part of the conditions to join the league, the club’s new ownership has provided a financial security guarantee, held by the RFU, as well committed to paying off debts left by the previous owners to rugby creditors.

In addition, the new owners have already made substantial payments to the administrators and have entered into an agreement with the relevant parties which will result in the remaining contractual funds from the administration being paid to DCMS and HMRC by the end of the year.

National League Rugby Chairman John Inverdale said: “It [confirming Worcester’s place in Tier 2] was a decision the game had to make because fundamentally, to allow the brand of Worcester to die would be very reprehensible and very foolish given the fact you have got an 11,000 seater stadium and a potential commercial injection of wealth that the sport is not in a position to turn its back on.

“There will be some that say Worcester should have had to pay the same penalty as other clubs over the years and gone to the bottom of the pile, but the world has changed.

“The commerciality of the sport is very different to how it was then, and this is an opportunity for a rebranded and reconfigured Tier 2 to be given a massive boost at the start of next season. So many decisions have to be made for the benefit of the game as a whole.”

Last Saturday Wuss showed Ampthill who’s in charge when they beat them 56-28, an 8 8-4 try drubbing. All tries were converted. At least Ampthill won a try-bonus point. Wuss tries were scored by hooker Bath loanee Jasper Spandler scored a brace, flanker and Captain Matt Kvesic scored another brace, wing Will Trewin scored yet another two, fly half Tiff Eden and 2nd row Tom Anstee . Eden converted all 8.

Knights worked hard for their 15-15 draw in Cornwall against the Pirates. Knights’ tries were scored by utility back, player on the wing Matt McNab (pictured) and 2nd row Morgan Jones (pictured).

Other fixtures:

Friday 24th October: Nottingham v Richmond

Saturday 25th October: Hartpury RFC v Chinnor; Ampthill v Bedford Blues; Caldy v Cambridge; Coventry v Ealing Trailfinders; London Scottish v Cornish Pirates