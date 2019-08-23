Doncaster Knights: Griffiths looking to cut out errors in friendly at Sale
Doncaster Knights continue their pre-season build-up on Saturday when they take on National League One Sale FC at Heywood Road (3pm).
Knights got their three-game warm-up campaign off to a winning start with a 47-7 win against Welsh Premier Division Bridgend Ravens last Friday night at the Brewery Field.
“It was a terrible night weather-wise with torrential rain at times and a heavy pitch,” said director of rugby Clive Griffiths. “But it was a good team effort and the new boys who played all showed why we signed them.
“We played some good rugby as a team and there were some good individual performances as well so all in all it was a good workout.
“Both former Academy boys Sam Pocklington and Will Holling showed up well.
“Fitness-wise we were good. The boys have put a lot of hard graft into pre-season and you could see the result of all that hard work.
“Obviously, as you would expect with it being our first game, there were one or two areas where we need to be better once the season starts and we’ve worked on those areas in training this week.”
Looking ahead to the visit to Heywood Road, Griffiths said: “It will be a step up in class from the Bridgend game.
“They have signed some former full-time professional players and are looking to give it a real go in National League One in the coming season.”
Knights could to give fit-again back-rower Ollie Stedman and summer signing George Edgson a run.
“We’ll make a final decision based on how they’ve gone in training this week,” said Griffiths. “But in any case they won’t start and will only play a few minutes when they do come on.”