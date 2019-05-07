Doncaster chosen to host teams at 2021 Rugby League World Cup

Doncaster has been chosen as one of 16 cities and towns to be a host for teams at the 2021 Rugby League World Cup as the countdown to the tournament continues.

The town was announced as one of the venues to host games as part of the competition in January, with Doncaster Rovers’ Keepmoat Stadium set to host three games.

And, with exactly 900 days to go until the tournament begins in October 2021, officials announced the locations selected to host the 32 teams will be Allerdale, Bolton, Doncaster, Hull, Leeds, Liverpool, London, Manchester, Preston, Sheffield, St Helens, Tees Valley, Trafford/Salford, Warrington, Wigan/Leigh and York.

Jon Dutton, RLWC2021 chief executive, said: "These chosen hosts will play such an important role in welcoming all teams and nations, offering them a base and helping them prepare in the best possible environment so they can perform at their peak on the pitch."

Qualification is still ongoing and all nations will be confirmed in time for the draw, which will take place on November 27, after which teams will be allocated their hosts.

In 2021, 32 teams will compete over 64 games, with the tournament promising to be one of the most inclusive and diverse events ever hosted in England, promoting the three disciplines of the men’s, women’s and wheelchair Rugby League World Cup.

The competition – last held in Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea in 2017 – will be held in England in October and November 2021.

Doncaster Dons’ chief executive Carl Hall, who forefronted Doncaster’s #backthebid campaign, said: “I always say ‘you get what you deserve’ and we’ve got our rewards for all our hard work.

“We’re really lucky. It’s going to be amazing.”

He added: “We have never had a world class event of this magnitude come to Doncaster.

“I'm really grateful and humbled. I feel lucky and hopefully it puts Doncaster on the map.”

He added: “I would've been absolutely over the moon to get one game.

“To get three games has blown me away. I couldn't read my phone straight after the announcement, I was nearly in tears.

“The amount of people saying stuff, it was really quite emotional.

“Peter Leitch, who has supported our bid from New Zealand, was the first person to ring me. People have supported us from all over the world.”