One week to go: seven days before summer is supercharged

Excitement levels are rising as the Northern Superchargers prepare to make their grand return to Headingley Stadium in just a week’s time, where they will face Welsh Fire in their first fixture if this year’s The Hundred competition.

Each fixture will allow fans to feast their eyes on two enthralling cricket encounters with back-to-back women’s and men’s games, alongside family friendly entertainment, and headline music acts that promise to offer an all-round spectacular experience.

This year’s Headingley fixtures include:

Thursday 7 th August vs Welsh Fire – The action begins against last year’s women’s runners-ups and men’s sixth-placed sides. The opener promises to be an unmissable night, with enhanced entertainment to welcome fans back to Headingley in style.

– The action begins against last year’s women’s runners-ups and men’s sixth-placed sides. The opener promises to be an unmissable night, with enhanced entertainment to welcome fans back to Headingley in style. Friday 15 th August vs Birmingham Phoenix – A chance for the men’s team to avenge last season’s loss, and the women’s team to build on their emphatic 61-run win.

– A chance for the men’s team to avenge last season’s loss, and the women’s team to build on their emphatic 61-run win. Saturday 23 rd August vs Oval Invincibles – A major test against the competition’s most successful side. The Invincibles women and men have each won The Hundred twice, with the men chasing a third consecutive title in 2025, so expect an intense battle!

– A major test against the competition’s most successful side. The Invincibles women and men have each won The Hundred twice, with the men chasing a third consecutive title in 2025, so expect an intense battle! Tuesday 26th August vs Manchester Originals – A fierce derby clash with local pride on the line to close out the home campaign. The Superchargers men will look to replicate last year’s win in Manchester, while the women aim to overturn a narrow defeat.

Act Fast to Secure Tickets

To celebrate the countdown to this year’s competition and build further excitement across the region, The Hundred has been touring The Hundred Hangout activation, bringing a taste of The Hundred to Leeds City Centre. Sports fans and curious members of the public were surprised with a day of high energy activities, live DJ sets, VR cricket games, and the electric entertainment of a matchday, along with the opportunity to have a picture taken with The Hundred trophy.

The announcement of this year’s star-studded music lineup further showcases that The Hundred is going bigger than ever before, with an array of homegrown Yorkshire talent set to bring the house down with a series of showstopping performances. York-based indie rock band Glass Caves will be the first act to take the Headingley stage by storm on 7th August, followed by Harrogate-born pop artist Litany, and Wakefield’s Oliver Pinder - before Leeds-based multi-instrumentalist Spielman closes the series on 26th August when the Superchargers take on Manchester Originals.

Local hero and men’s captain, Harry Brook commented: “The Hundred is a competition like no other and one of my favourite parts of the cricketing season. I can’t wait to feel the passion and energy from of our fans and see the stands full of purple as they cheer on the Superchargers! The Hundred always produces a special atmosphere and it’s a huge privilege to put on the shirt and lead out such a great group of players.

“It’s amazing to see how much the competition has grown over the last five years and the amount of joy it brings to fans and families, we can’t wait to get started!”

The Hundred Hangout in Leeds City Centre

The Hundred returns to Headingley Stadium on Thursday 7th August with a vibrant mix of fast-paced cricket, live entertainment, and family friendly fun. Matchday tickets are selling fast and can be secured now from £21 for adults, £5 for under-16s and infants (0-3) go free.

