Bullcroft Main CC are in a race against time to continue their proud history of playing competitive cricket for more than a century.

"We started indoor nets back in January and only four or five people turned up," says Darren Birkett, captain of Bullcroft Main CC.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"That was a real eye-opener for me. I thought 'we're not far away from the start of the season' so we should be getting double figures."

For many village cricket teams, it is a common problem to be scrambling for players in the depths of winter. But for Darren and those still involved with the club, the situation is slightly more serious than that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club has been in existence since 1912 and play matches out of the Uncle Toms at Carcroft. But unless enough players come forward inside the next fortnight then more than a century of competitive cricket will grind to a halt. Darren has been involved with the club for more years than he cares to remember - "It must be 35, off the top of my head" - but he admits he has never known a situation like the one the club currently finds itself in.

"I understand it," he tells the Free Press. "You're out there on a Saturday for six, seven hours and that people have families and holidays etc. We've had people move away. One moved to America, another down south due to work commitments etc.

"We used to have an evening team but everything just slowly dwindled to where it's at the stage where we can't even field one team. Off the field we're in a really good position, there's money in the bank and the facilities are good. We just haven't got players.

"We've got basically two weeks left to notify the league of whether we're submitting a team or not."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team, which plays in the Pontefract and District League, have been granted a fortnight's reprieve meaning a final deadline of Saturday, March 22.

"Your bigger clubs like Doncaster Town, they'll have four or five adult teams," he adds. "They've got plenty of players, junior teams etc. But your smaller, so-called working class areas such as your old mining villages, they just don't seem to have that attraction or pull to be able to get players in.

"Some clubs are dropping from two teams down to one, but we don't have that luxury. We are down to the bare bones of our team. And if the ones left go and play elsewhere, we'll not get them back."

Anyone interested in joining or trying out is asked to email Darren at [email protected].