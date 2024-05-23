Doncaster teen cricket star continues rapid development with England selectors watching on

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Doncaster cricketer is turning heads as she continues her rapid development in the sport.

Lucy Randle-Bissell recently posted a superb six-wicket haul whilst playing for Yorkshire women against rivals Lancashire in a County Championship clash. The 16-year-old, who is currently studying for her GCSE's, has been catching the eye with her performances ever since being selected for the Northern Diamonds - the domestic women's cricket team that's made up of the best players from Northumberland, Durham and Yorkshire - academy last year.

Lucy, who lives in Rossington, began a love affair with cricket when playing in her back garden with dad Chris and brother Sam. She's now risen through the ranks in double-quick time and is being eyed up by England's under-19s selectors this summer.

Her bowling speed was last year clocked at 68mph but proud dad Chris, speaking to the Free Press, estimates it has risen even higher.

"She's on fire at this moment in time. I'd say it's probably in the 70s now!"

Whilst cricket is her passion, Lucy is understandably putting studies first for the time being. Chris says she's paused playing until her exams are done. She's poised to return in mid-June once the T20 competition gets underway.

With practice taking place in both Leeds and Durham, it means plenty of miles racked up by Chris as he ferries Lucy from South Yorkshire multiple times per week - but he says it's all worth it.

"Obviously she's not playing at the moment while exams are going on but she's really passionate about cricket," he added. "It's just about seeing how far she can go.

"If you can make a living out of it and someone offers you a contract abroad, then it's something you seriously have to consider."

Lucy also plays for Doncaster Town Women’s first Xl.