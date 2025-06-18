DCLT supports Doncaster Town Cricket Club’s overseas player

Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust (DCLT) is supporting Doncaster Town Cricket Club (DTCC) this season by offering free access to fitness facilities for overseas player Bhargav Merai.

Bhargav, from India, is an all-rounder who signed for DTCC for the new season which is now underway.

The 33-year-old was born in Gujarat state on the west coast of India and played for Gujarat Cricket Team for 13 years. He was called up to the India A squad in 2019, and last year moved from Gujarat to Indian Railways, where he continues to perform at the top level of Indian domestic cricket.

The use of the facilities for Bhargav at DCLT is part of its ongoing support for DTCC.

Cricketer Bhargav Merai with DCLT’s James Keyworth.

James Keyworth, group leisure manager at DCLT, said: “Bhargav is a fantastic signing for DTCC, not only for his all round ability but for all the experience and cricketing knowledge he brings with him. We are delighted to offer our facilities to help with his ongoing training during his stay.

“We have links with many teams and clubs in various sports across the city and our support of DTCC includes sponsoring its game handbook and the outfield perimeter sponsorship board at the ground. We are looking forward to the rest of the season and wish the club, and Bhargav, all the best.”

DTCC has been a nurturing ground for local and county-level cricket for more than a century. The club has four men’s senior teams, a Sunday League side, a midweek team, women's hard ball and soft ball teams, and junior teams from under 9s to under 18s.

This is Bhargav’s second season in English league cricket, having played for Wellington CC in 2016 for their Birmingham & District Premier Cricket League campaign, scoring 623 runs across 14 innings and taking 31 wickets.

Bhargav said: “I am enjoying my cricket and playing for DTCC and will always give a 100% for the team. It is great to have access to DCLT facilities whilst I’m here as this will help me to train at the highest level and excel in my performances for the season ahead.”

For more information about DTCC, visit: www.doncastertowncricketclub.co.uk

For more information about DCLT, visit www.dclt.co.uk