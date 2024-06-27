(Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Doncaster Town sealed a four-wicket win against Barnsley Woolley Miners at home last weekend.

The visitors chose to bat first at the Eco Power Oval and Sheryaar Ali top-scored with 52 as they were restricted to 180-9, with Duncan Heath taking 4-34.

In the hosts’ reply, Harsha Rajapaksha hit an unbeaten 94, sharing in a fourth wicket stand of 73 with keeper Taylor Fell, to help his side recover from 22-3 and lead them to a four-wicket win with three balls to spare.

Elsewhere, Imran Khan took 4-43 to help bowl Treeton out for 122 after they chose to bat first against Tickhill at Washfield Lane. Jim Morgan (55*) and Minod Bhanuka (47) then added 88 for the second wicket to ease the visitors to an eight-wicket win in just the 24th over.

In the Championship, Whiston Parish Church chose to bat first against Sprotbrough at Melton Road, and were grateful to Arman Jaffer (90) for helping them reach 194 all out, whilst Joe Toole took 5-68 for the hosts.

Callum Marsh (64) and Lewis Hogg (46) then put on 85 for the third wicket to put their side on the way to a three-wicket win in 44 overs, whilst Mussa Chaudhry took 4-38 for the visitors.

In Division One, the lead changed hands again where slip-ups by Conisbrough and Darfield allowed Oughtibridge War Memorial to take over at the top.

James Waller (48) got Tickhill B off to a positive start against Conisbrough at Alderson Drive, and they posted 199-7. Ibrahim Safi then took 3-34 as Conisbrough were all out for 155 in reply.