Cricket: Defeat in cup final for Doncaster Town

Doncaster Town suffered defeat in the K3 Dental Cup last weekend, losing out to Wakefield Thornes.

The event, staged in Castleford, saw Town lose by a 100-run margin. Thornes won the toss and four of their top five made double figures as they scored 195-8 from their 40 overs. Curtis Free and George Cowan took a wicket each to have Thornes 41-2, but James Rhodes (42) then added 40 with Jawad Akhtar (73), who later put on 52 with captain Matthew Taylor (29).

Akhtar’s runs came off 88 balls and contained just one four but four sixes, Warren Grace keeping Town in the game with 4-32.

However, Doncaster’s reply never got off the ground and they were dismissed for 95 in 31.4 overs, with Charlie Bourne (3-19 from 7.4 overs), Sam Wisniewski (3-27), Taylor (2-17) and Dylan Hurst (2-15) sharing the wickets.

The only real stumbling block was Joe Gallagher (31), who came to the crease at 47-6.