Charity ploughing match at Brodsworth Quarry

A charity ploughing match will be held at Brodsworth Quarry on the weekend of March 23 with proceeds in aid of the charity Cancer Research.
By Peter BrealeyContributor
Published 4th Mar 2024, 12:30 GMT
Modern large scale contracting has made the country self sufficient in food. Alongside this is the sport of competitive ploughing where competitors vie with small ploughs to lift the coverted match tropy in vairious classes from horses to vintage tractors.

There is fierce competition at local, national and international level.

The sport preserves those valuable life lessons on "how to be" which our ancestors took for granted into a modern world where "how to be" is far from obvious.