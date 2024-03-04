Charity ploughing match at Brodsworth Quarry
and live on Freeview channel 276
Modern large scale contracting has made the country self sufficient in food. Alongside this is the sport of competitive ploughing where competitors vie with small ploughs to lift the coverted match tropy in vairious classes from horses to vintage tractors.
There is fierce competition at local, national and international level.
The sport preserves those valuable life lessons on "how to be" which our ancestors took for granted into a modern world where "how to be" is far from obvious.