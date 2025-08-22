Young Doncaster boxer who snubbed football has clear title aim in his sights

Cohan Parry

A young Doncaster boxer is getting plenty of attention as he works towards his long-term goal of becoming a national champion in the sport.

Nine-year-old Cohan Perry, from Scawthorpe, has been boxing since the age of five and his dad Zac says he is fiercely committed to the sport - training six days a week. Zac transports Cohan to gyms in Chesterfield and Wakefield as his son chases his ultimate dream of one day forging a career in the squared circle.

"He's fought since a young age and some coaches have said he's one of the best nine-year-olds in the country," proudly says Zac.

"He's fully committed and is going over to Ireland to compete in the prestigious Golden Gloves tournament later this year."

Cohan Parry with Doncaster boxer Connan Murray.

Cohan, a pupil at Outwood Primary Academy Woodlands, is clearly a talented young sportsman. He was initially in the Rotherham United academy but "fell out of love with football" says Zac: "He just loves boxing now." He also has an eye for other physical feats, having attempted world records for the longest plank and the longest criss cross jump technique.

The youngster has already done work under the guidance of some stellar boxing coaches too, such as Kieran Farrell - Daniel Dubois' ex-trainer. He regularly trains with boxers above his age group and the upcoming Ireland trip will be another good barometer for Cohan as he works towards being able to bout properly. Rules state that youngsters can only compete officially at the age of 10.

For Cohan, that only means a few more months of waiting as he looks to make big strides in the sport.

Zac adds: "Even at this young age, he's clear on what he wants - his goal is to be a national champion."