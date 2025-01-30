The next gen South Yorkshire boxing champions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

While South Yorkshire has been home to many world champions, the county is also rich in boxing prospects and upcoming fighters looking to develop their own legacy.

Of course, many of the past heroes came from Sheffield, including Clinton Woods, Kell Brook, Naseem Hamed, and Ryan Rhodes.

And these days the city has Dalton Smith and Shakiel Thompson apparently heading for similar greatness.

But not all the next crop of talented fighters hail from Sheffield.

I sat down with British boxing veteran Jason Cunningham, arguably one of the best boxing trainers 2of024 to find out which South Yorkshire-based fighters we should be on the look out for across 2025.

CONNER KELSALL

Doncaster’s Kelsall, trained at Stefy Bull's gym, by Cunningham, is certainly a prospect to keep tabs on, with his first fight of the year looming against Jay Harris for the British, Commonwealth and European Flyweight titles.

After 12 pro fights, Conner may not be classed a prospect for very long.

James Flint Jason Cunningham and Conner Kelsall, right

“Right now he’s a prospect but once he beats Harris he’s becomes a serious contender and one of the best boxers at flyweight in the UK.

"He’s only 25, so he has his whole future ahead of him.

"In his last fight he was in the away corner and beat an undefeated Irish prospect Conor O’Quinn who was backed by Frank Warren and Queensbury.

"I don’t see a reason why Conner can’t win a world title, he has the talent and the work ethic, and I believe the better Conner’s opponent the better he will be.”

Edward Hardy after winning debut Pic BW

JOSH PADLEY

The 29-year old would put on the performance of his career when he last stepped into the ring against Turki Alalshikh-favourite fighter Mark Chamberlian.

Armthorpe’s Padley would win a unanimous decision at Wembley Stadium his fight with Chamberlian being the first fight on a stacked card that would be topped by Daniel Dubious’ first defence of his IBF heavyweight title against Anthony Joshua.

“He’s shown what he’s capable of, I had been seeing it in the gym and when he pulled it off on fight, we were all just buzzing, he got an opportunity given to him, and he took it with both hands.

Junaid Bostan Pic Matchroom (v Jack Martin)

"There’s so much out their for him now on the British and even European scene.

"In 2024 he announced himself onto the big stage and in 2025 he should hopefully get the opportunity to push onto bigger and better things.”

EDWARD HARDY

‘Farm Boy’ Hardy is someone who Jason knows very well having used Ed as a sparring partner in the later stages of his career.

Doncaster’s Hardy is currently 2-0 in the professional game and was a 2-time national champion as an amateur.

“He’s grounded, very talented, and works very hard.

Josh Padley (left) Photo courtesy of Connor McMain

"He must be throwing those pigs and hay bales about on the farm because he’s physically very strong.

"I believe he has a bright future, and he’s a really nice lad as well so it would be nice to see him go on and do big things in the future.”

Hardy who trains at the Steel City Gym in Sheffield under Pearce Gudgeon is next out on a stacked GBM Sports show on February 7.

JUNAID BOSTAN

Rotherham’s Bostan signed with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom in 2022 and since then hasn’t looked back.

Now 10-0 Bostan will look to gain his first major title as a professional on January 31st when he takes on 9-1-0 Bilal Fawaz for the English Super Welterweight title at the Indigo, O2.

“He’s on the verge of titles now so 2025 is likely the year he turns from a prospect to a contender, he also always asks about my boy whenever I see him which is nice.

"He’s another one from the Steel City Gym, Grant Smith and Pearce are doing a really good job over in Sheffield, and Junaid is evidence of that.”

RIANNA DOFORO

Whilst Doforo was born in Liverpool, she splits her time between both Merseyside and South Yorkshire where she trains at Bull’s Gym in Conisbrough.

The 17-Year-old who is currently 3-0 in the professional game made her debut in November 2023.

“Rianna spends enough time in the gym that for me she is an adopted South Yorkshire Woman.

"She is certainly a top prospect, that’s for sure. How many 15-year-olds go to Mexico to make their professional debut?

"This year could be quite a big one for her as she is eligible to contest for a Youth World Title.

"She travels between Liverpool and Doncaster on a regular basis which requires a lot of dedication, and she has a really good team around her in her Dad Liam, obviously Stefy and her coach in Liverpool Danny Withington. I know she’s only 3-0 but I truly believe that Rianna will be a world champion in the future.”