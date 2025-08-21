Reece Mould confident Steel City move will pay off

Reece Mould believes that fans will see an improved version of himself in the ring next month, after moving his training to Sheffield’s Steel City gym.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Doncaster lightweight (20-4-0) ended nine years at Sean O'Hagan's gym in Leeds, this Summer, to try his luck working with Grant Smith and Pearce Gudgeon.

It's been a positive experience so far, however his progress will be rigorously tested against a Mexican opponent at the Park Community Arena, Sheffield, on September 27, on a GBM Sports bill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Mould, it promises to be a six-rounder of huge importance.

He has lost three out of his last five fights, and needs to get his name back to being synonymous with success.

Things are going well under the new Steel City tutelage, and his confidence is high despite the recent losses.

"I don't count Ireland as a loss" he points out, referring to the split decision 'robbery' defeat to Gary Cully in Dublin in November 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I left myself open against Ryan Walsh (first round KO in Sheffield last September) and learned from it.

Reece Mould was beaten by Leigh Wood in the British featherweight title clash at Wembley Arena Picture Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing

"And it was another split decision against Lewis Taylor (Doncaster Rovers ground) - I was up against a fighter who had only lost to Sam Noakes, who is fighting for a world title.

"When I lost to Lewis, I thought I had to change things up a bit. I had nothing to lose.

"I didn't want to get to the end of my career and then wish I'd switched things up, so I went over to Sheffield."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reece, 30, the former Outwood Academy pupil from Woodlands, says his recent come-forward style was now being reinforced by the boxing skills he'd learned as an amateur.

Doncaster's Reece Mould. (Photo by James Chance Getty Images)

Asked about the differences in training regimes from Leeds to Sheffield, he said: "I am getting more one-to-one work and doing more technical stuff.

"There is a good buzz in the gym and within a short time of being there, all the lads were chatting to me" he said of the gym, which includes Dalton Smith, Liam Cameron, Junaid Bostan, Nico Leivars, Harris Akbar, Michael Conlan and fellow Doncaster native Ed Hardy.

GBM Sports have high hopes for Reece, who has a fiancée, Harriet, and two children.