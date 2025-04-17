Promoter Izzy Asif hoping to attract 10,000 fans for outdoor show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield promoter Izzy Asif is content that his investment in a May boxing show at a football stadium will pay dividends both inside the ring and out of it.

All stadium events can be a risky business, financially speaking, but tickets are going well for the Terri Harper-led bill at Doncaster Rovers.

All floor seats are now sold out, and Izzy's GBM Sports insists a sell-out of stand tickets is expected to follow shortly.

A decent turnout last Saturday at a fans' event at the Eco-Power Stadium gave further confidence that up to 10,000 fight night tickets can be sold as Terri defends the WBO World Lightweight Championship.

The optimistic promoter said: “What a turnout! The FanZone was buzzing from the first bell at 10 am right through to when we closed it down just before kick-off.

"It was a great atmosphere. I love the way sport brings people together and Doncaster Rovers are such a good example of that.

"What a great set of fans. It was great to meet so many of them in person today and I’m looking forward to hearing them all in full voice on fight night.”

Harper was joined by several other boxers from South Yorkshire who will be appearing on the card, including former world champion Maxi Hughes, rising star and local farmer Ed Hardy and rock hard, fan-favourite Jimmy Joe Flint.

Izzy Asif and his billed boxers at DRFC

Terri, who is due to defend her belt against unbeaten German Natalie Zimmermann, said: “It was great to have so many fans up close to us like that and it gave us a small taste of what’s to come on May 23.

"Doncaster has some of the best fans in the world, they’re second to none, and I am really excited to walk into that stadium on fight night and defend my world title.

Maxi Hughes added: “I’m a Doncaster lad born and raised, so I can’t wait to get out there and perform in this stadium in front of my home town fans. It’s going to be a special night.

"My opponent Archie Sharp is very tough, it’s going to be a very hard fight, but that’s exactly what I want so I can put on a show for everyone who’s bought tickets.”