Once-lazy Dave Allen is in the shape of his life

Dennis Hobson has twice promoted Dave Allen and hopes to see him progress towards world title level.

To do that, the Conisbrough fighter has to get past Russian Arslanbek Makhmudov at Sheffield Arena on Saturday, on a Matchroom bill.

Allen confesses to being nervous about the task - but insists he has the tools to beat the 6ft 6ins knockout merchant.

Today the Sheffield promoter, in his regular question-and-answer session with The Star, discusses Allen's chances and touches on other topics.

How do you see Dave Allen's bout going?

Well, I’ve had one or two people saying that Dave could come unstuck against this opponent, but I’ve never seen him.

I’ve had two stints with Dave in his career, I turned him professional and nicknamed him White Rhino; but he was a lazy sod then.

We parted company on good terms.

Dave Allen ready for Saturday Pic Mark Robinson Matchroom

He then fought some names like Lucas Browne, David Price, Luis Ortiz and Dillian Whyte and 'retired.'

He wanted to come back, so I brought him back again.

But what I’m getting at is that I’ve had the two parts of Dave Allen when he hasn’t trained properly!

Now he’s looking in shape, and this is the version of Dave that I’d have liked from the start.

Arslanbek Makhmudov in Sheffield Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

He's got his head down and is with a good trainer in Jamie Moore and I think this fight could be the one that springs him on to the world scene, and he could get a shot at a version of a world title.

I’ve never seen him in such good shape, and I’ve watched him on the pads, usually he’s just throwing single shots, but he seems to be putting combinations together working with Jamie.

So, I think he might be a little bit too mobile for his opponent on this one, also his experience and he’s still heavy handed.

Some people think he gets beat but this is the best version by far and I’m just gutted that I never had this version of Dave Allen.

Dylan Trevor with his team including Dennis Hobson and John Fewkes pic by Luara Rickers, LKR Photography

Do you see bright futures for Sheffield fighters, Dylan Trevor, Mikey Harrison and Mason Dickinson – who all picked up wins on your recent show?

I do, yes. Mason has maybe been lacking a bit of confidence since he got beat in America so it was important that he got another good win to boost himself. He’s got ability, it’s just a matter of confidence.

Mikey has got confidence, and you can see he’s got a little bit of spite in him when he opens up, he’s just lacking a bit of experience as well as confidence.

Dylan seems to have got a bit of both, he’s got the confidence, and his abilities are starting to come through with every fight he has.

He also brings excitement, he likes a tear-up but he can box as well, and he brings a bit of a party atmosphere, which is great to see.

So, it’s looking like a really optimistic future for these young kids.

We are also working a little bit more with Ryan Rhodes and his fighter, Hughie Wilson, who lost in a close fight back in July to our man Billy Pickles in a close fight.

Ryan’s doing a great job and Hughie is improving all the time. I think he’s very close to getting another title shot so if I can work with Ryan to make that happen, I will do. So, I did enjoy the show, and the atmosphere was great as always.

After the recent passing of Ricky Hatton, do you think the boxing business could do more for fighters after they’ve retired?

I just think mental health is developing into a bit of a pandemic.

We live such busy and complex lives, politics, the news and social media are 24/7, and I just think that when we were younger life was simpler.

There seemed to be a lot less mental health issues about but like I say it’s a complex world we live in now and it’s not just boxers who are affected.

I do think we could do more for boxers though because, for someone like Ricky, when you go from having the adulation and the big lights on you, with people shouting your name to all of a sudden none of that being there anymore, then it must be a big come-down.

It takes some handling and there could be more done on the mental side, for sure.

Frank Bruno is another ex-fighter who’s struggled after boxing. To get in a boxing ring you’ve got to have a special mentality, but when you turn that switch off, how does it affect the mind?

It is a complex subject, and it does need addressing.

I did a little bit of a speech, off the cuff and heartfelt, in the ring last Saturday, just my thoughts on Ricky but also about how more men need to be able to say ‘it’s OK not to be OK’ and talk to people.