Novice fighters donned boxing gloves and raised £3,000 for children’s charity

Zac Perry and Jamie Parkin, who had never put on a pair of gloves in their life until this year, have raised almost £3,000 for the children’s charity, the Dearne Valley Personal

Development Centre.

They entered the ring at the Empress Building, Mexborough, in the inaugural event organised by Empress Rooms White Collar Boxing, which was over two years in the making after the COVID-19 pandemic halted their initial progress back in early 2020.

The boxing match was declared a draw

The DVPDC children’s charity was founded by John and Jackie Irwin in 2012 and is a place of education for young people that have found it difficult to fit into mainstream education.

The DVPDC learning program has been tailored to meet their specific needs, and the centre aims to create a positive pathway back into mainstream education or college, by providing an alternative curriculum that will re-engage the most challenging individuals.

Zac amd Jamie, both in their 30s, have undergone an eight-week training course for the bout, which included intense training sessions and strict nutritional regimes.

Jamie said: “I had never boxed before. Now thanks to this experience, I have learnt some new skills from the boxing coaches, and made some incredible memories, which I will keep forever.

“A friend of mine told me about the charity boxing event and I thought I would give it a go.”

Perry said: “The ERWCB initiative hasn’t only helped me to raise vital cash for a local charity, but it’s helped me to get into a much better shape, as I have lost three stone in weight, which is nice. I would recommend getting involved to anybody.”

Zac and Jamie both added: “We were training four three to four days a week for the last couple of months in preparation, and with the weight we lost between us, we were well

prepared on the night.”

The pair of heavyweights, both weighing in at over 20 stone, slugged it out in front of a full house of supporters on June 4.

The first round went Zac’s way, as Jamie went down after being hit with a huge right, and took a count of ten.

The second round was even, with both fighters showing some of the skills they had picked up.

Jamie took the last round, knocking Zac over, who also took a count of ten.

A spokesman said: “Both boxers displayed guts, stamina and determination to finish the match on their feet, and the judges had a tough decision to make, but they finally called a

draw.”

The principal of the boxing event, and founder of the children’s charity, is ex British and Olympic gold medal boxing champion John Jo Irwin, who said: “The evening went well. It

was a great controlled atmosphere and I’m really pleased with how well both fighters performed. They both should be really proud.”

The next show is planned for November 27.

Owner of the Empress Building and CEO of Gala Tent Jason Mace said: “It’s great to see so many get involved and retain funds for charity whilst getting into the shape of their lives, I can’t wait for the next event.”