Jimmy Joe Flint set for first pro title fight in Yorkshire derby

Jimmy Joe Flint

The unbeaten Bentley fighter will contest the vacant Central Area super lightweight title in what could be a Yorkshire derby cracker against Wakefield’s Dom Hunt.

Well-supported Flint - who trains at the Freedom Gym in Lindholme under Jimmy Harrington - was in action only two months ago when he outpointed journeyman Fonz Alexander to end an 18-month spell out of the ring due to the pandemic.

“It was hard for everyone but I’ve still been working, still been in the gym and running,” he said last month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“At times we’ve been in the gym thinking that we were never going to get to this point but things are processing quickly now.”

The quick progression has brought him to Saturday’s title fight in Sheffield and a tricky hurdle of a fellow undefeated fighter in Hunt.

The pandemic halted promising progress for the 24-year-old, who is seen as the next potential breakout star of Doncaster boxing.

The Central Area crown is a quick gateway to national title contention - which could put him on a collision course with Sheffield’s highly rated Dalton Smith, who currently wears the English crown.

Topping the bill on Saturday night is Sheffield’s Kid Galahad who will make the first defence of his IBF featherweight title against veteran Spanish fighter Kiko Martinez.

Stefy Bull managed Raven Chapman - a regular training partner of Harper - will be in action along with David Allen managed Stevi Levy.

*