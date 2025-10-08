Inside the mind - and boxers - of Dave Allen

Dave Allen underwear model

Sports psychologists would have a field day probing the mind of boxer/underwear model Dave Allen.

The 33-year-old heavyweight is preparing for the biggest fight of his life, at Sheffield Arena on Saturday, when he headlines against giant Russian Arslanbek Makhmudov.

The bout could propel him towards a level that most felt was well beyond him, especially in the early part of the 2020s.

Only last year, he was in a modest four-rounder at Skate Central against a journeyman with 25 losses on his CV.

He had to pay for the privilege to perform on the show.

However, a disputed loss followed by a stoppage win over Johnny Fisher shed light on a second coming of Dave Allen, a man and a boxer who has matured and developed from the version that came before.

His strength and fight IQ are there for all to see.

But inside the mind of Dave Allen - well that's a different ball game.

Dave Allen and Arslanbek Makhmudov face ahead of their Heavyweight clash Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

The Conisbrough puncher (19 knockouts from 24 wins; seven losses four by KO) is a man of varying roles, from fighter, trainer, manager, father...and a recent cameo photo-shoot performer as an underwear model.

There isn't much of his life that isn't publicly available. His YouTube channel covers just about every facet, from what he eats to the search for a missing pair of socks.

There was one episode of the White Rhino show this week, which has nearly 24,000 subscribers, that pretty much typified his content and the inner workings of his mind.

In the eight minute clip he mused:

*He has a "sh*t" general physique, but is blessed from the neck up and waist down.

* He was suffering a mild cold: "I am always ill...I've either got sh*ts or cold...I have never not gone one. I always need toilet roll for one reason or another." He said his legs "feel weird...don't know what's up with them."

* He has a "bulletproof game plan" of avoiding having his head "punched in" and then stepping up once Makhmudov tires.

*"Every time I have stepped up a level... I've had my head punched in - so I am very nervous. I am a painful realist..probably why I am always miserable. No matter how good things get somut sh*t is going to happen."

* On the plus side, he's never been as fit and focused as he is now. "I fancy causing an upset."

* And he is looking forward to a post-fight Sunday dinner with dessert.

In another video, he said he had got his "mum's body" including a big head and his dad's pot belly.

He said he had seen little of his children for 12 weeks.

Five facts about the 'Doncaster De La Hoya.'

1: At one weigh-in, Allen took off his socks and stuffed them down his boxers as a prank. It was during the build-up to his fight with David Howe, and it got viral attention.

2: He has spoken in the past about being “a fat kid from Conisbrough” and about disliking training or struggling with diets. He admits to being lazy in getting to the gym, though once he’s there, he gives it his all.

3: He has suffered his fair share of injuries: "I’ve woken up paralysed in the back of an ambulance. I’ve sat on the Eurostar home with a concussion while barely being able to see. I’ve been stitched up, broken my nose, and perforated my eardrums. I probably took years off my life, and I still wouldn’t change it."

4: Dave is filling Sheffield Arena and has an army of supporters because normal fans see him as a nice guy who they can relate to. He comes across as genuine, friendly, humble, funny; someone who doesn’t let the persona get to his head.

Allen says he isn't motivated by money, he just wants the Arena crowd to go home "buzzing" this weekend.

5: He has exhibited a reluctance to hurt his opponent unnecessarily. After defeating Fisher, Allen waited to see whether Fisher was okay before celebrating. He has also expressed dislike for trash-talking “just for the sake of it,” and sometimes refrains from full aggression when it isn’t needed.

Somehow, Dave Allen has become an English hero, at a time when the country needs one.