Louise Savage was only 13 years old when he lost her mum, Julie, to cervical cancer.

Now aged 41, Louise is supporting her brother Neil, after he was diagnosed with Stage 4 throat and tonsil cancer, which subsequently spread to his brain.

Determined to do something positive as well as give back to a charity that has supported her family, Louise decided to get out of her comfort zone and sign up to Ultra White Collar Boxing.

And after eight weeks of free training, she stepped into the ring during a showcase event at Doncaster Racecourse to show off her skills before hundreds of spectators – raising £1,500 for her chosen charity, Macmillan and winning her bout on the night.

It was like home from home for Louise, who previously worked at Doncaster Racecourse as a car park attendant and later as a safety officer. She now works as a national security manager at events across the country.

Julie Savage was 39 when she died from cervical cancer.

Louise, who lives in Cantley, said: “It was a really hard time as we were both very young – I was 13 and at school. My brother is a few years older than me and had effectively been mum’s carer before she died. It feels strange to say I have already lived longer than my mum did.”

Louise Savage who is stepping in the boxing ring to honour mum who died of cancer and brother now battling the disease. © MATTHEW MERRICK PHOTOGRAPHY

But the devastation that cancer wreaked on her family didn’t stop there. Her brother Neil, 45, was diagnosed at the age of 38 and underwent intensive radiotherapy and chemotherapy. Two years later, in 2019, Neil was told further bad news – the cancer had spread to his brain.

After undergoing radiotherapy and then urgent brain surgery to save his life, Neil has been told there is no cure and the cancer could regenerate at any time.

Louise said: “My brother is an inspiration, he is a dad-of-two who is living the best life he can, despite the circumstances. He is fighting it hard and fast and doing all he can to stay fit and healthy. He’s determined not to give up without a fight.

“So many people I know have been affected by cancer, some are lucky and others not. Research is important to me as well as giving back to a charity who did so much to support my mum, as well as my brother and I, when we were young.”

Talking about why she chose boxing, Louise added: “I just found myself at that point in life where I really needed something to focus on. I wanted to put my heart and soul into something and Ultra White Collar Boxing was just that.

“It gave me such an energy boost and dug me out of a little bit of a hole that I was in danger of slipping further into.”

Louise lost 2.5 stone by taking part, attending all training sessions at Doncaster Martial Arts Centre in Baxter Avenue, twice a week leading up to the showcase event before family and friends. But it wasn’t the only health benefit.

She said: “It was so good for my mental health - I didn’t realise how much until training began. It really got my blood pumping and gave me a clear focus and goals.

“As well as that I’ve now made some good friends who have changed my life for the better. I’m missing the training and everything that came with it, so I have signed up to take part again in November. I can’t wait to get stuck in again!”

Ultra White Collar Boxing offers all participants eight weeks of free training in return for a pledge to raise a minimum of £50 for a charity of your choice. Events in Doncaster are hugely popular and have so far raised more than £340,000 for charities.

Louise said: “I’d say to anyone even thinking about taking part to just do it – sign up and give it a go. It really has had such a positive impact on my life both physically and mentally and I’ve met some great people while trying out a great sport which I now love.”

Donations for Louise’s fundraiser can be made here https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Louise-Savage6

