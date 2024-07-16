It was a night to remember for Jamie Mellers, Jake Goodwin and Lewis Booth. Pic: James Bovington

A trio of Doncaster boxers secured wins on a show at the John Charles Centre in south Leeds last weekend with all three posting strong performances which saw them emerge as possible title contenders in their respective weights.

Jake Goodwin was ecstatic to return to winning ways earning maximum points on the referee’s scorecard as he beat veteran Midlands boxer M J Hall.

Goodwin had been out of the ring for ten months following two defeats last summer and needed time to recover from a bulged disc in his back. He said: "I took some time off to reflect and get over that injury and then I started training at Josh Warrington’s gym in Leeds coached by Warrington’s dad Sean O’Hagan. I feel better for having stepped up to middleweight. I’d been cutting too much weight and was overtraining.

"I now train less but more effectively and there’s a great atmosphere in the gym which allows for highly effective preparation. The bout went well. I got the rounds in and wasn’t threatened by my opponent as I kept him under control throughout."

Turning 26 the day after the bout, Leeds University alumnus Goodwin has a B.A. in physical education and now teaches PE in a Doncaster primary.

"I’m enthusiastic, passionate even, to pass on my love of sport to the next generation of athletes," he added. "I can’t change the past and am proud to have been commended by many for the quality of my boxing in Leeds. Generous support from sponsors and all those who show they believe in me by buying tickets to my fights means the world. I’m loving this boxing journey and hope to bring title belts to Doncaster as early as next year."

Now undefeated in 15 bouts since beginning his professional career nine years ago, welterweight Lewis Booth is adamant that any ring rust was shaken off as he defeated Rotherham’s Nathan Darby in a six-rounder in which the Doncaster fighter took every round.

This was 28-year-old Booth’s first outing in a little over 18 months and he thanked Darby "for giving me a test that I passed and go home with a smile on my face."

He added: "I couldn’t be happier. I’m confident I can bring more to the table and am looking for an eight-round challenge as soon as possible. My team will be knocking on doors. I want the opportunities to show everyone in South Yorkshire just what I can achieve. I love my food, but I can get down to fight at ten stone if needed. Just give me something to get up for."

After winning all four rounds of his eighth professional bout, a smiling super-welterweight Jamie Mellers was delighted to announce that he’s to become a father early next year.

Mellers, 29, whose alias is Thorr was keen to prove that his skill and courage were still there following what he described as a ‘title fight that went to pot’ when he was stopped in the first round of a scheduled ten in a Blackpool last March against local favourite Willy Goldie-Galloway.

"There’s been some going back to basics in training," said Mellers, "I’ve continued to enjoy strong support from my team. My opponent Joe Hardy from Leeds will have had a sore head afterwards. I know because my hands were hurting, and I also worked him over with some strong shots to the body. Any cobwebs are gone and a six-rounder before long would be nice."

The show at John Charles was the first to be organised by Leeds boxing champion Josh Warrington’s new company Leeds Warrior Promotions in association with VIP Promotions owned by Manchester-based boxing promoter Steve Wood and of which Warrington is now a director.