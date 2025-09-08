Doncaster boxer retains title on Saturday then completes Great North Run on Sunday

Craig Derbyshire celebrates retaining his Commonwealth light-flyweight title last weekend. Pic: Martin Duffy Photography

Doncaster's Craig Derbyshire certainly enjoyed an action-packed weekend.

Saturday night saw the Bentley fighter successfully retain his Commonwealth light-flyweight title after a barnstorming encounter with Chesterfield's Liam Dring. He then swapped his gloves for his running shoes and competed in the Great North Run up in Newcastle on Sunday morning along with his wife and brother.

“Full credit to Liam, he put up one hell of a fight tonight," Craig said after securing a points win at Alfreton Leisure Centre.

"Even though he’s got quite a slick style, I thought he would wilt but he didn’t. But my fitness and greater experience over the twelve rounds definitely told towards end of our fight and I couldn’t be happier.”

Craig Derbyshire was involved in a fine contest last weekend. Pic: Martin Duffy Photography

Derbyshire earned a unanimous decision on the scorecards with all three judges handing him the win. Fans of both fighters were treated to a ‘small hall classic’ from start to finish at a frenetic pace from both Derbyshire and Dring. The first few rounds started fairly evenly with Dring trying to negate the aggressive ‘come forward’ style of Derbyshire who always looked dangerous when throwing a big right hand over the top. The next couple of rounds saw Derbyshire catch Dring with some really heavy artillery and was beginning to really mix it up. Dring was really feeling the pressure from Derbyshire’s aggression but continued to battle gamely.

Rounds five and six saw Dring edge a round with perhaps with the more eye-catching work and then Derbyshire dominated the sixth where on a couple he hurt Dring with some nice combinations towards the end of the round.

Rounds seven and eight saw Derbyshire begin to pull clear from Dring by keeping him on the back-foot. He may have missed with the odd right hand over the top, but he just kept going and the Chesterfield man had little answer but trying to evade his shots.

Round nine saw Dring rattled early on by a ruthless Derbyshire with some lovely shots. But he had some joy himself towards the round’s end. Round 10 saw both fighters busy with some good work by Derbyshire, but Dring edged it slightly.

Rounds 11 and 12 saw Derbyshire give it everything he had to finish Dring off. He certainly played his part in these rounds too but just wasn’t strong or fit enough to keep Derbyshire off and both fighters rightly soaked up the applause from both sets of fans as the final bell rang to an enthralling contest.

So what next for Derbyshire?

"I’ll be doing everything I can to deliver him a world title fight which is what he deserves and needs now,” said his manager, Carl Greaves.

"I probably need to go one of these seminars to put Craig’s case forward as a possible mandatory challenger. We might have to travel to Mexico, Thailand, or Japan. But what a story that would be for any promoter - you never know what could happen!"

The last word goes to Derbyshire himself: "I’d like to thank my coach Niall Almond for everything he does to get me ready, my manager Carl for delivering another amazing opportunity for me, my other coaches John Wattam and Danny Mitchell, everybody that bought a ticket to support me, Harry Ashton of Trilogy Promotions for putting on the show, my wife Gemma for her support, all my family/friends and all my sponsors for their support.

“This is the perfect weight for me where I’m at my strongest, to be honest I could even make minimum weight. There aren’t many fights out there for me as I’ve beaten all my domestic rivals at Commonwealth level. It would be great if Carl could get me a world title fight, any title. I’m ranked fairly high with the WBC and will go up in the rankings after tonight so we'll see."