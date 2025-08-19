Dalton Smith reveals tough love drives title dream

Sheffield's world champion-in-waiting Dalton Smith has spoken at length about his relationship with his father and coach, Grant.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dalton, the WBC Silver champion, recently visited the WBC office in Mexico, where he recorded an interview that added to his previous remarks about the pluses and minuses of having a family member in charge of his training and lifestyle.

Smith, 28, is currently preparing for his one-in-a-lifetime assault on the WBC super-lightweight title against champion Subriel Matía at the ANB Arena, Riyadh on November 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And he is doing so with Grant watching every move at the Steel City gym.

Asked if it can be a problem having a father in the corner, he replied: "Of course. I have always said having a father-son relationship in boxing...if it doesn't work, you can't make it work.

"Obviously my dad raising me, being my coach as well - don't get me wrong, it has its tough moments, and me and my dad argue more than my dad does than any of his other fighters.

"But my dad knows me more than anybody else.

"My dad's probably the only guy who knows how to beat me! But it's worked for us, we've got a close bond, and it works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dalton Smith and dad Grant Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom

"I wouldn't be sat here right now if it didn't work, and I know my dad's got my best interests - more than anybody else ever will.

"It has been hard, it has been difficult, but it's worked and it is the reason I am sat here today."

Smith, who lives in Handsworth, said he'd come from a very close family.

"My Dad raised me (and) my two sisters, but my nan and my grandad - they're basically my second mum and dad."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dalton Smith and his dad Grant before the last fight against Jose Zepeda in March. Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

He said his grandfather had wanted to box but never had an opportunity and Grant had preferred football.

"Third time he got his grandson!"

The 18-0-0 fighter thanked his dad for "pushing me" - he said it must have been difficult for him in his joint role as father and a coach.

It was "hard to have a father-son relationship" while he was coaching.

"You kind of have to separate a little bit.

"I can't imagine how hard it is for him to put that aside, but I know that when that title is around my waist, it will be worth it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith explored the family theme further when asked about his motivation in the sport.

He said he wanted to provide financial security for "my future family."

"It fills me with pride to know that I have worked hard enough to get to a position where I am reaping those rewards - I can produce a better life for my family."

His life was one of discipline and sacrifice, he said.

"If you want to reach the top have to get everything right: recovery, sleep, eat good, no partying no Tequila...you have to live a clean life."

Boxing was a way of life, he stressed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is a religion; ask me who is Dalton Smith I am a boxer, if you take it away, I don't know who I am."

Success in the sport was dependent on having a mental edge, he added.

He thinks boxing is "80 per cent mental" and if fighters don't control their emotions, "you will be seeing stars."

Smith also talked about previous injuries: "I have had many surgeries on my hands I have got hip bone placed into my hand and stuff...that's part of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Boxing has given me opportunities and given me a better life to meet some great people. Some of my greatest friends are from boxing.

"Not many young kids from Sheffield had travelled the world and experienced what I have...being in a room once graced by Muhammad Ali" he said, referring to the WBC base in Mexico City.