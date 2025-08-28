Dalton Smith destined for top level says Reece Mould

Reece Mould has shared a boxing ring with some richly talented world champions.

He has sparred with the likes of Leeds' two-time featherweight title holder Josh Warrington, Doncaster's former IBO lightweight hero Maxi Hughes and Belfast's two-weight champ Carl Frampton.

Having assessed what they had to offer, Reece is qualified to give his view on Sheffield's Dalton Smith - and he is confident he too will succeed at the highest level.

Smith is scheduled to attempt that feat on November 22, in Saudi Arabia, when he trades blows with reigning WBC World Super Lightweight champion Subriel Matias.

It could be the start of something very special for the Handsworth fighter, believes Mould, who has joined Smith at the Steel City gym in Darnall.

"I have been watching Dalton for years. I can remember him in the amateurs," he says.

"He was a year below me, but I think he has always been destined for it. He is very big and strong at the weight now and is so calm and relaxed under pressure - Dalton can ride anything out.

"He is definitely a strong puncher too."

Reece did some body sparring with Dalton a few weeks ago at the start of a camp designed to bring the famous WBC belt back to Sheffield.

"The experience was good, I've shared a lot of rounds with world champions in the past, Josh, Maxi and Carl and Dalton, I am sure, is going to be another one."

Reece, 30, from Doncaster, has plenty to focus on himself, as he prepares for his first fight under the Steel City banner.

He fights in a six-rounder on a GBM Sports bill at Park Community Arena on September 27.

It will be his 25th professional fight, and he hopes to impress the fans.

"My style is come-forward; I like to get in there and have a fight, but in my amateur career, I was a boxer. I am adding that quality again, now, to my fight style."

Reece wants to wipe away any lingering memories of a first-round knockout he was the victim of at the Park Arena last September.

He was down three times and stopped by Norfolk's Ryan Walsh.

"The impact of that loss was massive, coming after the Gary Cully fight (disputed points loss.) I was told going to get a (Cully) rematch - it didn't happen, and so I was offered Walsh, I took it, and I slipped up, and that knocked me back down.

"You can't leave yourself open at our level."