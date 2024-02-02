Boxing: Joe aims to make it a perfect 12 as he works towards dream headline billing in Doncaster

Consibrough boxer Joe Hayden. Pic - Connor McMain

The southpaw, 24, only had his maiden outing in July 2022 but has since gone on to attract plenty of admiring glances thanks to a faultless record. He faces Leicestershire's George Rogers on Friday, February 9 at Sheffield’s Canon Medical Arena and he's hoping to maintain his proud streak.

"This will be my 12th fight," said Hayden. "It's on a stacked card including some title fights and I hope that it will be the start of a busy a year in 2024. It’s thanks to my manager Dave Allen that I’ve had so many bouts and I appreciate his faith in me. I began serious training less than three years ago and I’ve got more drive now than ever."

Hayden, who works part-time as a nursing assistant, was a semi-pro footballer with the likes of Maltby and Frickley before he swapped the pitch for the ring after sustaining a knee injury. His impressive record has seen him shoot up the ranks on Boxrec - the boxing online bible - to 61st out of 128 British welterweights.

He says that his drive to succeed stems from a tragedy within his family. His father Christopher unexpectedly passed away in 2006 at the age of just 41. Joe was just seven at the time and his younger brother Dan was three.

"Part of our determination to succeed in sport comes from our mother," he adds. "She suddenly became the breadwinner and taught us the importance of being resilient as she grafted to make everything right for my brother and me.

"She’s the best role model: strong and hard-working. When I win a contest, I’m not showing I’m a better person, but like any boxer I’m proud to have proved to be the tougher athlete both physically and mentally. Winning makes what can be the torture of a training camp worthwhile and I’m grateful to have a dozen business sponsors from our tight-knit local area assisting."

Joe adds that he hopes to progress to longer, lengthier fights in the near future with an area title his aim for 2025. His big wish is to headline a fight at Doncaster Rover's Eco-Power Stadium one day.