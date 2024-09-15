Doncaster's Maxi Hughes. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Two highly-ranked Doncaster boxers are competing later this month on a Sheffield bill organised by promoter Izzy Asif’s GBM.

Danny ‘Maxi’ Hughes is currently ranked by Boxing News as Britain’s number one lightweight with Reece Mould ranked fifth. Both have been training intensively under Sean O’Hagan, father of world champion boxer Josh Warrington, at his Leeds gym.

The pair will be competing at the event on Friday, September 27.

"I’ve been in the gym preparing intensively for months now, just like I would for a 12-rounder," said Hughes, who’ll face Greek boxer Efstathios Antonas over six rounds. "I’m going to show I’m still world level. I didn’t want a ticking-over fight against a journeyman. I’ve a challenging opponent in Antonas. He’s won seven of his 11 paid bouts but never boxed longer than six rounds. I respect him. I never underestimate my opponent."

Doncaster's Reece Mould. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

This will be the 36th bout for Hughes in a professional career that began in 2010, and which saw the Rossington-born boxer win world lightweight titles for the WBO in 2020 and the IBO in 2021. "I also picked up the British lightweight title in 2021 stopping Paul Hyland Junior in Bolton in the eighth round of 12. I successfully defended the IBO title twice and then boxed twice in America headlining a show in Las Vegas. That was my proudest moment and I’m looking forward to becoming a mandatory challenger for a world title."

Hughes, now living in Lincolnshire, fully focuses on his family when not in the gym: "I enjoy the school run with my two young daughters. I’d encourage them to learn boxing for self-defence and would support them competing if that’s what they want.

"I never forget that it’s all possible thanks to my supportive, bread-winning wife. We’ve been a couple for over 20 years. I still have it in me to be a champion. I’ll know when it’s time to retire."

Stablemate and fellow lightweight Reece Mould is scheduled to box Ryan Walsh for the WBA Global Title on the same bill.

"It’s my 21st professional fight,’ said Mould. "It's my coming-of-age match and one I’m going to win. I can’t see me rebuilding a career if I don’t win so I’m putting myself under a lot of pressure.

"I was meant to fight Ryan a few years ago but like so often in boxing it didn’t happen. I was presented with a choice of opponent for this match, and I chose Ryan because I knew he was the most challenging established fighter. We’ll put on a good show and hopefully everyone will see the best version of both of us. Ryan loves the sport as much as I do. Being on the same show as Maxi will be amazing. We trained together as young amateurs with the late Ken Blood, and I stayed with Ken until I turned professional."

Mould, who turns 30 in October, has won 18 of his 20 professional bouts since joining the paid ranks back in April 2016 when he stopped his first opponent Phil Harvey in the opening round.

"The highlight for me was stopping Sean Davis in the fourth of ten rounds back in 2019 at Doncaster Racecourse to win the vacant English featherweight title. I can box when I want, but truth is I just enjoy having a fight. As an amateur I was a strong counterpuncher and now I’m mostly a crowd-pleaser. I just need to be active. That’s when I box best."