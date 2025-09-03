Bentley boxer Craig Derbyshire looking to retain Commonwealth strap this weekend

Craig Derbyshire, from Bentley, looks to retain his title this weekend.

“I’m not really in the mood for talking. I’m completely focused on Saturday night and retaining my title.”

Bentley’s Craig Derbyshire (11-29-4(3)) was speaking ahead of his upcoming Commonwealth light-flyweight title defence with Chesterfield’s Liam Dring (11-1(1)) on the Trilogy Promotions #NewEra show, which takes place this Saturday (September 6) at Alfreton Leisure Centre.

'Dynamite' Derbyshire, aged 34, will be looking to extend his winning run at a weight where’s he made boxing history by being the only fighter to have retained the Commonwealth light-flyweight title since the early 1900s.

Derbyshire will also be looking to cement his legacy in the sport where his record in ten title contests going into Saturday night(6-3-1) is far superior to the balance of his 44-fight career.

"When I think back to the early part of Craig’s career where he was (0-9) before he won for the first time against Conar Blackshaw in early 2016, the whole story has been like something out of a movie," his manager Carl Greaves says.

"So many people watched the Rocky films growing up and they’ve gone on to fight professionally or work in the sport and Craig is a real-life Rocky from Doncaster!

"What an amazing journey he’s gone on with his coach Niall Almond. I hold Craig up as the perfect example to any young fighter, that if you work hard enough in the sport and make the most of the opportunities that come your way.

"This it what can happen and he’s deserved every title and plaudit that’s come his way. It’s been one hell of a journey for Craig and myself. Everyone in boxing knows how proud I am of what he’s achieved over the last 11 years and hopefully there’s a few more chapters waiting to be told in his story."

Almond added: "All I can tell you is he can’t wait to get in there on Saturday night and get the win at the weekend.

"People will probably see the fittest version of Craig on Saturday and that’s saying something for an athlete who boxes professionally, runs ‘Elite Athlete’ marathon times, competes in Tough Mudder events and holds numerous Park Run 5K record times all over the country."

Derbyshire said: "I’d like to thank my coach Niall for everything he does to get me ready, my manager Carl for delivering another amazing opportunity for me, my other coaches John Wattam and Danny Mitchell, everybody that bought a ticket to support me, Harry Ashton of Trilogy Promotions for putting on the show, my wife Gemma for her support, all my family and friends and all my sponsors for their support. I couldn’t do any of this without their help."