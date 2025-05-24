Belter, blood and beer queues - a night when boxing took centre stage at Doncaster Rovers' stadium

Terri Harper celebrates her world title defence in her hometown, along with promoter Izzy Asif.

There's always something special when a big boxing bill takes over a football stadium.

Granted, Doncaster Rovers' Eco-Power doesn't quite compare with Wembley or the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when it comes to being a temporary home to the sweet science.

But try telling that to Terri Harper or any of the other local fighters who fought on last night's impressively-stacked card in the city.

The first boxing event of its kind in DN4 for 12 years certainly captured the imagination of the locals with rough estimates of between 3,000 and 4,000. Thankfully the weather - for most of the night anyway - played ball and it was t-shirt weather as the card got underway a little after 5pm with a local dust-up that saw Jamie Mellers stop Cameron Kaihau in the second round.

A bloodied Natalie Zimmerman.

The rest of the night would see every fight go the distance and that contributed to a delayed start for the main event: it would be 11.15pm by the time 'Belter' Harper did her ringwalk.

By that time light rain had started spitting and a few gaps were emerging in the crowd. That was perhaps one of the few downsides of the night, along with more than a few grumbles concerning the lengthy queues in the concourses. It's thirsty work, this watching boxing lark.

Nevertheless, those who did stay for the main event were treated to a professional if not overwhelming win by Denaby Main's Harper.

She controlled proceedings and although her German opponent Natalie Zimmermann - previously unbeaten in 13 heading into this - was durable, she never looked like threatening an upset against the home favourite.

Jimmy Joe Flint fought the vast majority of his bout with just one arm in use.

The cardinal sin in boxing, at whatever level, is looking past what is straight in front of you. Many a champion fighter has become a cropper down the decades by falling into that trap but Harper, decked all out in striking pink, was disciplined as she recorded a unanimous decision with all three judges scoring her a 99-91 win as she defended her WBO lightweight world title.

Post-match all the chat was about what lies in store next for Harper, with the inevitable question of a scrap with WBC lightweight champion Caroline Dubois being posed.

"That gets my fire burning," she replied. "I said it the other day, she rubs me up the wrong way… That fight makes sense."

Zimmermann left the fight heavily bloodied, after a late clash of heads. That wasn't the only claret spilt in South Yorkshire on the night. Reece Mould was opened up in an epic contest with Hull's Lewis Sylvester, one which saw him lose out by split decision for the IBO Continental Lightweight title.

That fight was one of many to catch the imagination, with other highlights being Consibrough's Joe Hayden - a former semi-pro footballer - seeing off Lewis Booth in an entertaining tussle.

"I grew up watching Donny Rovers play,” he had said in the pre-fight press conference. “My dream as a kid was to play football there for Donny Rovers." Whilst he might not get to pull on the red-and-white shirt, he at least got his moment in the sun here.

Other locals who racked up important wins were Ellie Hellewell, who saw off the durable Stevi Levy in a commonwealth super bantamweight title eliminator, and Maxi Hughes who beat rival Archie Sharp in a chief support bout that failed to live up to its billing. Not that Hughes cared much, after lifting the WBC Silver Lightweight strap. "This belt should earn me an eliminator bout for a shot at the world title," he said. "But maybe I can get an immediate title shot with it. Either is fine with me."

Elsewhere, farmer-turned-fighter Ed Hardy extended his perfect record with a unanimous decision over six rounds against Central American Darwing Martinez but there was a setback for Jimmy Joe Flint who lost on points to Malta's Haitham Laamouz.

Flint damaged his shoulder in just the second round but valiantly fought on, effectively with just one arm as he won plenty of plaudits if not the IBO Super Lightweight belt that was on the line.

The final word, naturally, goes to bill-topper Harper. Whatever road her career goes down from this point, this night will forever be etched in her memory.

"It's given me memories I will treasure for a lifetime," she beamed, just as the clock approached midnight. "Not just in my boxing career, but as a person away from the sport."