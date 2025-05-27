Thousands turned out at the Eco-Power Stadium for the big boxing event last week.Thousands turned out at the Eco-Power Stadium for the big boxing event last week.
28 great pictures of fight fans who turned out for big Doncaster night of boxing - gallery

By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 27th May 2025, 10:10 BST
It was a fight night to remember on Friday with thousands turning out at the Eco-Power Stadium to cheer on a flurry of Doncaster boxers.

The GBM Sports event saw Terri Harper headline the evening, with the likes of Maxi Hughes, Jimmy Joe Flint and plenty of other locals on a stacked bill. Our photographer Howard Roe was there to snap the best of the action and some of the many faces in the crowd.

See if you can spot someone you know in our gallery:

1. Fight fans at Doncaster

Thousands turned out at the Eco-Power Stadium for the big boxing event last week. Photo: HOWARD ROE

2. Fight fans at Doncaster

Thousands turned out at the Eco-Power Stadium for the big boxing event last week. Photo: HOWARD ROE

3. Fight fans at Doncaster

Thousands turned out at the Eco-Power Stadium for the big boxing event last week. Photo: HOWARD ROE

4. Fight fans at Doncaster

Thousands turned out at the Eco-Power Stadium for the big boxing event last week. Photo: HOWARD ROE

