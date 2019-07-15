Were you among the crowds in these pictures from Doncaster's Elton John concert 11 years ago...
With Rocketman, the biographical musical film, keeping Sir Elton John in the spotlight this year, it's worth a look back to July, 2008, when the flashy showman performed here in Doncaster to a packed Keepmoat Stadium.
Just about all of the flamboyant star's greatest hits were belted out to the crowds of fans during a two-hour-plus live set at the home of Doncaster Rovers.
His was the third major gig to take place in the stadium, following Canadian rocker Bryan Adams, and Ireland's Ronan Keating, with band McFly.
As a prominent football fan, and die-hard supporter and former chairman of Watford, Elton gave the Rovers a mention right at the start of the concert, with a well done for their being promoted to the Championship, after beating Leeds in a Wembley final. He approved the Keepmoat venue too, describing it as "splendid".
His glittering performance lived up to his reputation, as his best known material delighted those who had snapped up tickets for the spectacle.
The concert included some lesser known tracks too, but favourites such as I Guess That's Why They Call It the Blues, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road and I'm Still Standing got a great response.
Crocodile Rock came late in the set, with the Yellow Brick Road album's Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting, and Your Song.
The show attracted thousands to the Keepmoat. The rock star once used backdrops in Doncaster for a video, with filming in Hyde Park and in the town centre for his 1995 song 'Made in England'.
So not entirely a stranger to South Yorkshire. The single video had shots of Doncaster Minster, and two elderly women nattering in Elmfield Road, Hyde Park, before they danced along the street.