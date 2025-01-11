You can still buy a £1 note - but don't expect it to cost a quid any more

The £1 note can cost hundreds of pounds if it's in the right condition - but there's a cheaper way | Royal Mint

The Royal Mint is selling a commemorative set including an original £1 banknote and it could be the perfect gift

I'm of the sort of age at which I remember being given a pound every week for my pocket money. And it was occasionally a £1 note.

I think I was supposed to save it up, and learn the value of money, but I was always in such a rush to spend it. Much to my dad's frustration.

I can't remember when I last saw a £1 note. It seems long enough ago that paper notes went out of circulation, but they're still around. They're still available. Just don't try to spend them.

Thankfully, you don't need to spend that much. The Royal Mint is selling a gorgeous gift set with a £1 note, and two examples of the historic £1 coin for £45.

The £1 banknote features designs by Harry Eccleston and the booklet that accompanies it tells the coin’s story, from the Tudor period to the modern day.

If £45 is a bit much, there's another option. The London Mint Office will sell you a £1 banknote, remastered in pure platinum, for £19.95. It also comes with a presentation pack, but you'll need to pay £3.95 postage.

Although the UK £1 banknote is no longer legal tender, £1 notes do occasionally pop up and get circulated in Scotland.

The Bank of England has promised to exchange the £1 note for its face value in perpetuity. Although, if you’re going to spend £375 on one, that’s probably not advisable.