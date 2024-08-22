Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Level up your gaming library! 🎮

Amazon Gaming Week deals run until 28 August.

Includes limited and lighting deals as well as back to school offers.

Major Sony flagship PS5 titles among the best game discounts so far.

God of War, Spider-Man and The Last of Us are among the best deals console gamers can pick up in Amazon’s Gaming Week sale. The online retail giant is offering flash sales and you will have to act quick to avoid missing out.

Major games on PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch have received price cuts already on the first day (Thursday, 22 August). And there are also incredible savings on accessories including themed controllers.

Amazon Gaming Week will run until 28 August in 2024. It includes limited and lighting deals, as well as offers that will remain until they are fully claimed.

To help provide you with the most comprehensive recommendations possible, we have created our own product scoring system that combines user scores with professional reviews. By weighing factors including number of ratings, source of reviews and if it comes from an expert, we are able to create an extremely thorough score for each product - with the maximum possible score being 6.3.

PlayStation 5 games

The Last of Us Part 1

The Last of Us Part 1. Photo: Amazon | Amazon

Price: £36.99

Recommendation score: 5.14

Experience the acclaimed story that inspired the hit HBO series The Last of Us. Completely rebuilt from the ground up using Naughty Dog’s latest PS5 engine technology to improve every visual detail, the experience has been faithfully enhanced with more realistic lighting and atmosphere, more intricate environments and creative reimagining of familiar spaces.

Designed to make use of the PS5 console’s Tempest 3D AudioTech, Naughty Dog’s newly upgraded audio engine delivers richer soundscapes, bigger explosive moments and more visceral gameplay through compatible stereo headphones analogue or USB or TV speakers.

DualSense wireless controller haptic feedback support for every weapon elevates combat encounters, and environments are brought to life through DualSense Wireless controller haptic sensations of subtle falling rain, the crunch of stepping on snow and more. All The Last of Us iconic weapons, including Joel’s revolver and Ellie's bow, now deliver dynamic DualSenses wireless controller trigger resistance and kickback on firing for deeper combat immersion.

One Amazon shopper wrote: “So glad I bought it for my PS5, the enhanced visuals and the gameplay is really good. Enjoyed it so much that I went on to get the Part II straightaway.”

You can pick up The Last of Us Part 1 for PS5 with a 47% discount in Amazon’s Gaming Week sales here. Our recommendation score gives it a rating of 5.14.

God of War: Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarok. Photo: Amazon | Amazon

Price: £34.99

Recommendation score: 5.32

Embark on an epic and heartfelt journey as Kratos and Atreus struggle with holding on and letting go. Against a backdrop of Norse Realms torn asunder by the fury of the Aesir, they’ve been trying their utmost to undo the end times. But despite their best efforts, Fimbulwinter presses onward.

Witness the changing dynamic of the father-son relationship as they fight for survival; Atreus thirsts for knowledge to help him understand the prophecy of “Loki”, as Kratosstruggles to break free of his past and be the father his son needs. See for yourself how fate will force a choice upon them: between their own safety or the safety of the realms.

Feel your journey through the Norse realms, made possible by immersive haptic feedback and adaptive trigger functionality. Take advantage of multidirectional 3D Audio; hear enemies approaching from any direction.

Amazon shopper Ali wrote: “I really enjoyed God of War Ragnarok and the combat is excellent, in the harder difficulties it forces you to use everything at your disposal and effectively too.

“Characters are written very well, the fact you see Kratos develop his more understanding, merciful and compassionate side is beautiful to see when in the past he’s been mainly a vessel for pure rage and destruction. The bond with Atreus feels very genuinely crafted, a lot of scenes hit hard playing as a father yourself.”

You can pick up a copy of God of War: Ragnarok with a 50% discount in Amazon’s Gaming Week sales here. Our recommendation matrix gives a score of 5.32.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Photo: Amazon | Amazon

Price: £41.99

Recommendation score: 5.18

Experience an original Marvel’s Spider-Man single player story. Switch between two playable Spider-Men, Peter Parker and Miles Morales, while exploring Marvel’s New York.

Wield Peter Parker’s new symbiote abilities and Miles Morales’ explosive bio-electric venom powers. Fight a rogues’ gallery of Marvel’s Super Villains – including Kraven the Hunter, Lizard, an original take on Venom and many more!

Explore the expanded open world of Marvel’s New York, featuring new environments and locations. Feel the true power of Spider-Man in your hands with deeply immersive adaptive triggers and haptic feedback features.

Amazon shopper Mark wrote: “If you’re sitting on the fence about buying this game, I can tell you it is amazing and a great step up from the last PS4 Spider-Man game. The graphics and sound are great and an improvement on the original game, the gameplay is familiar and intuitive and the content of the game intriguing and fulfilling.

“The map is huge and once you have completed the main story line there are plenty of side quests and achievements to keep you busy for hours and hours. The introduction of venom is an excellent and very welcome addition.”

You can pick up a copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 with a saving of 40% in Amazon’s Gaming Week sales here. Our recommendation matrix gave it a score of 5.18.

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Volume 1

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1. Photo: Amazon | Amazon

Price: £34.99

Recommendation score: 3.9

Deals are available on Xbox, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch versions of the game as well. Includes a range of classic Metal Gear games including Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater.

This collection includes the classic versions of the games, complete with minimal edits to copyrighted contents. Regional versions of the titles are available as additional downloads.

Bonus content includes the first title in the METAL GEAR series, a Screenplay Book containing in-game text of each title and a Master Book detailing the story and characters. Also included in the bonus content of the METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol. 1 will be two digital graphic novels created by award-winning illustrator Ashley Wood.

The Metal Gear Solid: Digital Graphic Novel is a fully voiced, digital comic depicting the events of Metal Gear Solid through beautifully dynamic animated panels, followed by Metal Gear Solid 2: Digital Graphic Novel that expands on the events of the sequel.

Amazon shopper Scott wrote: “I couldn't see any real improvement with the graphics in terms of smoothing them to make them look more sharper and cleaner. There are also bars down the side of the screen. The addition of the NES games, comics and VR missions are nice. apart from those, it's no different at all than the previous ps3 compilation.”

You can pick up the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Volume 1 in Amazon’s Gaming Week deals here. Our recommendation matrix gave it a score of 3.9.

Nintendo Switch

Bluey: The Videogame

Bluey The Videogame. Photo: Amazon | Amazon

Price: £21.99

Recommendation score: 3.56

Join the fun with Bluey and her family in Bluey: The Videogame! Play a brand-new story set across 4 interactive episodes.

For the first time ever, explore iconic locations such as the Heeler House, Playgrounds, Creek and a bonus beach location. Play your favourite games from the TV show, including Keepy Uppy, Chattermax Chase, and more!

The fun doesn't stop there! This game won't be trifficult, just a lot of fun. Experience the joy and wonder of Bluey's world, with local multiplayer you can play with friends and family in story mode and free play!

Explore and collect items for your sticker book, unlock outfits and uncover the many secrets and hidden references throughout each location. Recreate iconic scenes or create your very own Bluey inspired adventures and games.

Amazon shopper Claire wrote: “We recently bought a switch for our 7 and 4 year old to share but found the 4 year old has struggled getting used to the controls. This has been the perfect game for her as it's such a gentle pace she can experiment without fear of the game ending etc. Our 7 year old has also enjoyed the game too.”

You can pick up a copy of Blue: The Videogame with a 37% discount in Amazon’s Gaming Week sales here. Our recommendation matrix gave it a score of 3.56.

Gaming accessories

Logitech StreamCam

Logitech StreamCam. Photo: Amazon | Amazon

Price: £73.29

Recommendation score: 4.81

For those who are planning on upgrading their streaming game, this is a great bargain. Get clear images with Full HD 1080p at 60 FPS. The black Logitech StreamCam offers the ultimate streaming experience thanks to smooth movement and accurate video.

StreamCam uses a Type-C USB port to ensure fast video transfer. Stream with confidence thanks to an efficient and reliable connection. AI-assisted face recognition in Logitech Capture provides accurate focus and better exposure.

Create content for Android smartphones. Switch to portrait mode in Logitech Capture by turning the StreamCam 90°, perfect for Instagram and Facebook. Always find the right angle. Mounting options include tripod compatibility for just the right look in your stream or video.

Amazon shopper Callum wrote: “Picture and sound quality has been great for Microsoft Teams calls during work. From my video preview, the image quality is excellent, and not had any issues being heard in meetings. The camera itself feels really good quality, and has a good mounting solution so it fits on my monitor perfectly. “

You can pick up the Logitech StreamCam with a 47% saving in the Amazon Gaming Week sales here. Our recommendation matrix gives it a score of 4.81.

PowerA Wired Controller For Xbox

PowerA Wired Controller for Xbox. Photo: Amazon | Amazon

Price: £21.22

Recommendation score: 5.1

Officially Licensed for Xbox Series X|S, this wired controller also works on Xbox One and Windows 10/11. Take your gaming experience to the next level, providing tactile feedback and sensations that bring your virtual worlds to life.

Immersive Impulse Triggers – provides haptic feedback sensations using built-in motors so you can feel the action of the game. The extra long USB-C cable provides you with 10 ft. of distance for more comfort and flexibility than shorter cables and it is headset compatible – all you need to do is plug it in.

It is also available in a range of colours, not just the standard black. Allowing you to customise your gaming experience.

One Amazon shopper wrote in a review: “Long cable. Works fine, used it for a few weeks now. Does feel a little less robust than the original controller but so far works fine, no issues with buttons or sticks.”

You can pick up the PowerA Wired Xbox controller with a 29% saving in the Amazon Gaming Week sales here. Our recommendation matrix gave a score of

PowerA Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch

Price: £19.99

Recommendation score: 5.06

Play wirelessly on Nintendo Switch – OLED Model, Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite. Get an edge over the competition with two mappable buttons you can program on-the-fly, mid-game—no system settings to configure.

Game for up to 30 hours with new alkaline AA batteries or add your own rechargeable AA batteries. Precision tuned analog sticks, Full size D-pad, ABXY and shoulder buttons (L/R/ZL/ZR).

Comfortable for long gaming sessions. Officially Licensed – for Nintendo Switch OLED Model, Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite. 2-Year Limited Warranty.

Does not support HD rumble, IR Camera, Motion Controls or Amiibo NFC. LED indicator for player number, button mapping and low battery warning.

In an Amazon review, one shopper wrote: “I've tried this controller a few times so far. It's comfortable. Feels like an official pro controller. My favourite and most eye-catching feature is the customisable lighting modes and options. Took a short while to remember each command, but gradually made sense after getting used to it.”

You can grab the PowerA Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch with a 56% discount in the Amazon Gaming Week sales here. Our recommendation matrix gave a score of 5.06.

What have you made of the latest Amazon online sale, have you grabbed any major bargains yet? If you are looking for a new TV or laptop, here are 9 eye-catching deals.