See inside this £2.8m dream house you could win for a tenner

Raffle House has launched its latest grand prize - and this time it’s a £2.8 million stunner

One of the most distinctive dream houses ever given away as a prize is now up for grabs, as Raffle House officially launches its latest draw.

It's a chance to win a super-modern two-storey five-bedroomed house in a quiet corner of Warwickshire, and it's worth a cool £2.8 million.

And as if winning a house, tax-free, with all the legal costs paid for, isn't enough, Raffle House has a bonus prize for anyone buying a ticket in March - a Maserati.

Not only will someone win the keys to this stunning new home, they'll find a £65,000 Maserati Grecale on their driveway too.

It's an incredible prize pot, especially when you consider the house is fully-furnished, and situated in London's prime commuter belt.

The minimum entry price is £10, and that will get you 15 tickets. If you choose to subscribe, though, that same £10 will get you 45 tickets.

There's also a free postal entry option, but that's just for one single ticket.

Last month Raffle House closed its entries on a £2.5 million mansion in Wiltshire - but this one's worth even more, especially with the free Maserati taken into account.

Inside the stunning Warwickshire house, which was built in 2017, a clean and open plan living area opens up as soon as you walk through the front door.

The vast kitchen and living room open straight onto the sizeable garden, and there's a smaller snug and dining room also occupying the ground floor. There's even a bar downstairs.

Next to the adjoining double garage is a gym, and a decent-sized utility room sits next to stairs going up to the capacious first floor.

The five bedrooms include two large guest rooms, two smaller guest rooms, and a huge master bedroom with a dressing room and two en-suite bathrooms. In total there are four bathrooms on the top floor.

The garden is a decent size, with a quiet courtyard for sunny evenings, either in a hot tub, or gathered around the pizza oven.

Whoever wins the house will keep the house, the furniture, the Maserati, and all their stamp duties and moving fees will be covered.

There are also cash alternatives to the house and the car, or you could rent out the house for a handsome monthly income.

Raffle House's prize draws support several charities, and a list is available on the website by clicking here.

To find out more about the house, the prize draw, or to buy tickets, click here.

If you’re worried about how gambling makes you feel, you can find free, confidential advice, tools and support, by visiting GambleAware or contacting the National Gambling Helpline, available 24/7, on 0808 8020 133