The £3 million house sits in 1.34 acres of private, manicured gardens | Raffle House

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Raffle House’s latest Dream Home draw is offering up a luxurious £3m countryside mansion near Chichester – complete with koi pond, orangery, and sweeping South Downs views.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With 1.34 acres of manicured gardens, views over the surrounding countryside and farmland, a freshwater koi pond, a garden pavilion, and a sunny courtyard, this property certainly has the wow factor from the outside.

But wait until you see the inside, with a total floorspace of more than 4,500 sq ft, more than 40 feet of verandas, and almost floor to ceiling windows.

There’s an almost 40-foot-long dining room, elegant sitting and drawing rooms, an enormous glass-roofed orangery, which is home to a kitchen and a variety of casual dining areas, and seven bedrooms ove three floors.

The dining room is an incredible space | Raffle House

There's an office, coat room and three bathrooms on the ground floor alone. The ground floor also features a bedroom suite with its own en suite bathroom.

On the mid floor are two further bedrooms and a bathroom, while the master suite and two additional bedrooms and bathrooms can be found on the first floor.

The principal bedroom is currently configured from two rooms merged together, with one half arranged as a spacious dressing room.

The bedrooms are all huge, and the master bedroom has a dressing room | Raffle House

The location of the stunning £3m detached home, which is currently up for grabs in Raffle House’s latest Dream Home draw will be perfect for enjoys a day at the races.

Set in a hamlet just outside the city of Chichester, the property is just six miles from Goodwood Racecourse, famous for the five-day summer festival affectionately known as ‘Glorious Goodwood’ that begins later this month.

And with so many bedrooms, there is plenty of space for the lucky winner’s guests to come and stay, as well as many attractions in the local vicinity to entertain them beyond sites such as the Chichester Festival Theatre in the cathedral city itself.

The garden even has a koi pond | Raffle House

Nestled among the South Downs National Park, the local area is home to pretty villages and areas of natural beauty, as well as being just 90 minutes by train from London.

The location is also great for water lovers – Bognor Regis is less than five miles away, Chichester Marina about five miles west and the celeb enclave of West Wittering 10 miles in the same direction.

James Mieville, Executive Director of Raffle House said: "Our West Sussex Dream Home offers everything one could possibly want in a property – a beautiful setting, luxurious living spaces, elegant gardens and a prime location with an abundance of landmarks in the local area."

In addition to the house itself, Raffle House also throws in all the furnishings, as well as covering stamp duty costs and legal fees, so the lucky winner will be able to move in without spending a penny.

All the furnishings and fixtures are included in the prize | Raffle House

And, if it turns out the winner isn’t keen on a move to this part of the countryside, they will also have the option to take the cash equivalent of the home’s value.

Paid entries to the draw can be purchased from £10, which gives players 15 chances to win, and there’s also the option to enter for free via post.

Entries close on August 31, and the winner will be drawn on September 5.

Those entering before July 31 will also be entered into the bonus draw for a Porsche Cayman worth £65,000.

A portion of each entry into the draw goes to charity.

To find out more, to see floorplans, or to enter the draw, click here.