This cardigan from Marks & Spencer is perfect for cosy season.

As the seasons shift, updating your wardrobe with versatile, stylish pieces is key — and Marks & Spencer has just the thing. The Air-Yarn Crew Neck Button Front Cropped Cardigan £30 is emerging as the ultimate layering essential, combining comfort, style, and trend-savvy appeal.

Crafted with M&S’s innovative Air-Yarn, this M&S cardigan is light, breathable, and luxuriously soft against the skin, making it perfect for transitional weather. The cropped design adds a modern, flattering silhouette, while the classic crew neck and button-front detail offer timeless charm, effortlessly pairing with high-waisted jeans, skirts, or tailored trousers.

M&S Air-Yarn Crew Neck Button Front Cropped Cardigan

But it’s not just the cut and fabric that make this cardigan a wardrobe must-have. It arrives in the season’s standout colour, a shade that has been dominating fashion weeks and social media alike. Whether you’re dressing up for brunch, layering over a dress for work, or keeping cosy on a weekend stroll, this cardigan is guaranteed to elevate any outfit.

It’s an accessible investment in style and versatility; a piece that seamlessly bridges comfort and chic. From its airy texture to its on-trend cropped finish, the M&S Air-Yarn Crew Neck Button Front Cropped Cardigan is the effortless update your wardrobe has been waiting for this season.

