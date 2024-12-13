Increase your chances of winning the lottery by signing up to this syndicate for free

Lottery draws take place all the time, and joining a syndicate will let you enter more of them for less money

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Playing the lottery can be a bit of a gamble - literally. But you can increase your odds by joining a syndicate

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The National Lottery has been making millionaires and transforming lives for years now. Whether it's the Lotto, the Euro Millions, the Mega Millions, or the Power Ball, winning the lottery has always been the ultimate dream.

It is, let's face it, quite difficult to scoop the jackpot. The odds are slim at best, but there are ways of increasing those odds, and ways of spending less money chasing a life-changing prize.

Lottery syndicates have been around as long as the prize draws, and it's a clever way of upping your chances of a win. Yes, you might have to share the prize, but if the prize is a £100 million Euro Millions jackpot, does that really matter?

This is the clever ethos behind Lotto Social, an online syndicate anyone can join in. Not everyone will have a syndicate at work, or in a pub, or a sports club, so this opens the opportunities up to the wider public.

With its simple online platform, Lotto Social unlocks far more opportunities for wins, whether they are big wins or small wins, by increasing the number of entries you're getting.

It’s completely free to join, so you're in control of how much you're spending, and you choose the syndicates you join, and the prizes you're hoping for. You can even opt in to international lotteries to increase your chances of a win even further.

You get more lines, more chances, for less money. It's that simple. What's not to like?