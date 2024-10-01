Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Money-saving holiday tips on how to get savvy cashback for everything travel from flights to hotels and car hire with Easyjet, British Airways, Expedia and Marella Cruises

Savvy holidaymakers can get money back on everything from hotels to flights, airport lounges and cruises with a little-known trick. This money-saving hack is something everyone should know as holidays always end up costing more than expected as all the extras mount up.

Here is an easy guide on how to get cashback of up to 50% from big holiday brands. It could make that next trip or weekend break feel a little less harsh on the credit card and see up to hundreds of pounds saved to spend elsewhere.

There’s a range of ways to save money through the UK’s leading cashback site - Top Cashback. They include money back on British Airways, Easyjet holidays, Expedia and even Trainline in its travel section. The website is free to join and below is a list of some of its top holiday deals.

Save on airport parking with up to 50% cashback

Some of the hottest deals on Top Cashback are exclusive offers on airport parking. Holidaymakers can get up to 50% cashback with Purple Parking, Holiday Extras, Airparks, BCP Airport Parking and at London Stansted, Manchester and East Midlands airports here.

There’s half back at Purple Parking for a fast-track deal but there is also between 12% and 20% cashback for airport parking at Aberdeen, Birmingham, Cardiff, Gatwick, Glasgow, Luton and Manchester here.

There are special cashback deals with Manchester Airport across Mid Stay, Long Stay, Jet Parks and Fast Track offering up to 50% money back here. For London Heathrow Airport, there’s the chance to get 7.5% back for every penny spent here.

SkyParkSecure Airport Parking offers up to 30% cashback for airports including London Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester, Birmingham, Luton and London Stansted here.

Flights and holiday cashback deals including Easyjet

Easyjet deals include 3% back on holidays taken between May and October 2025 and also for Antalya beach holidays in Turkey. Big deals can see holidaymakers get up to £200 back off package holidays and up to £100 off city breaks here.

The Easyjet deals also include 2% cashback on other holiday bookings.

British Airways offers 1% cashback on all its holidays, long haul flights over £500 and short haul flights over £200, but that all adds up when trying to save money.

Expedia is offering 1% cashback on flights here too.

Hotel and car hire cashback deals

Ways to save on hotels and car hire include Expedia. It has 10% cashback on hotel bookings for December onwards into 2025 and 8% back for hotel stays in October and November this year. There is also 3.5% to save on its package holidays.

Hotels.com has 25% savings on its big Autumn deals here for bookings made by October 13 for stays up until March 31 next year.

IHG Hotels and Resorts offers 3.15% cashback on many of its hotels, which include Holiday Inn, the Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Kimpton and Intercontinental. The biggest saving is 15.75% back on bookings for its Iberstar Properties. See all the IHG offers here.

When it comes to car hire, among the top deals is up to 30% back for Discover Cars here that includes partial prepayment. There is also up to 12% cashback when booking car hire with Entreprise Rent-A-Car here.

How to find the money-saving holiday deals

More offers are on the Top Cashback website and include travel insurance, RAC European Breakdown Cover and cruises. Go to the website and register for free to browse all the offers

The savings could even end up helping go towards the next holiday.