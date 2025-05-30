Farrar and Tanner specialises in high-end luxury brands | Farrar and Tanner

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

If your Dad’s the type who owns a monogrammed razor and judges wine by the label, this curated gift guide from Farrar & Tanner might be just the ticket this Father’s Day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you've got one of those Dads who appears to have everything, or if he thinks of himself as a bit posh, this website might be just what you need to find the perfect Father's Day gift.

It's a hand-picked collection of luxury products, which range from fine cookware to personalised accessories.

Farrar and Tanner's products are sourced from some of the best brands in the UK, like Barbour, Victorinox, Cockburns, Brooks, and Stanley.

From flasks to bike saddles, and from jackets to hip flasks, the Farrar and Tanner website is a celebration of high-quality gifts for people who like the finer things in life.

Here is a small selection of some of the gifts on the Farrar and Tanner website that any posh parent would love to unwrap on Father's Day.

1. Stanley Big Grip Beer Stein

The Beer Stein is the perfect gift for ale connoisseurs | Farrar and Tanner

Beer tankards don't come much cooler than this. Literally. It's a 70cl stein made by Stanley, a company that knows a thing or two about insulating drinks.

Made from robust stainless steel, it comes in two colours and it can be personalised if you like. Perfect for the outdoorsy Dad.

2. Bellroy Leather Phone Case

A leather phone case is the height of telecommunications luxury | Farrar and Tanner

This is such a nice way to add a touch of class to your telephone. It's a tight-fitting case made of high-quality leather that's designed to fit your phone perfectly.

There are other colours available, and some have card holders or even magnets.

I've got one on my Pixel 9 Pro XL and it's wearing in beautifully, I'd never change it.

3. Edwin Jagger Fusion Razor Shaving Set

Shaving sets don't come much more posh than this one | Farrar and Tanner

For the well-groomed Dad, this shaving set would look fabulous in any bathroom. It's properly high-end, so built to last, and it's the perfect set for keeping up appearances.

Don't miss the 30% off discount, because it usually costs £128.

4. Rare Vineyards Malbec French Red Wine

This would make a great gift for the discerning Dad | Farrar and Tanner

This is a great price for a quality red wine in a gorgeous personalised wooden gift box.

I can't think of a better way to smarten up a wine gift than investing in this lovely keepsake.

Much better than popping to Tesco and grabbing a bottle of supermarket plonk.

5. Barbour Quilted Leather Wallet and Fob Gift Set

The perfect wallet for the country gent? | Farrar and Tanner

Barbour is a brand you see a lot of on Farrar and Tanner, and this lovely wallet and key fob set is typical of the brand's identity.

Your Dad's rural look will be complete with the lovely leather wallet, and all Dads find key fobs useful. We just do, OK.

6. Barbour Quilted Leather Hip Flask

A hip flask is the perfect accessory for outdoor pursuits | Farrar and Tanner

Another Barbour highlight from the range of gift sets from Farrar and Tanner is this gorgeous leather hip flask.

Quilted leather just screams rural gentleman, and Barbour's classic olive green looks terrific over the 4oz stainless steel flask.

7. Barbour Waxed Cotton Hanging Washbag

This Barbour wash bag is as stylish as it is practical | Farrar and Tanner

This waxed wash bag really is a great gift for the man who thinks he has everything. It has four separate sections, and hangs on a sturdy metal clip.

The nice people at Farrar and Tanner actually sent me one of these to try out and it was so useful on a trip to Italy when I needed to travel light and spend a night in a hotel.

It has the sort of robust quality you expect from Barbour, and it's understated enough to carry around anywhere with you. It's a best-selling item on the Farrar and Tanner website, and I'm not surprised.

8. Mondaine Cushion Automatic watch

A high-end watch could be the ultimate Father's Day present | Farrar and Tanner

Farrar and Tanner also does a wide range of luxury watches, and these are properly high-end Father's Day presents, but a few are on offer at the moment, including this lovely Mondaine watch.

One for the enthusiast, it's a really classy timepiece that could cut a dash in an office, at the golf club, or out on a hack.