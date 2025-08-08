Used car dealer wins a £78k prize in 19p draw – and says he doesn't need it
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
A used car dealer who landed a £78,000 prize in an online draw has told the giveaway company he doesn't need the money.
Owais Khan, from Burton-on-Trent, entered a 19p draw with BOTB, the online competition company known for giving away luxury cars and dream prizes.
When the film crew turned up to surprise him with the keys to his new Audi RSQ8 super SUV, Owais was already one step ahead – he’d seen them setting up down the street.
Rather than spring their usual on-camera surprise on him, presenter Christian Williams quickly discovered that Owais had been tipped off about their arrival and he had actually been watching the team setting up down the road.
Disappointed that the big reveal had been spoiled, Christian led Owais down the road to his new car and, when he spotted a friend watching nearby, Owais shouted: "Where's yours? Do you want it? You can have it!"
Owais revealed he’s been entering BOTB competitions for a long time, and when given the option to choose between the car or a cash alternative, he turned to his brother-in-law for advice. “Take the car,” he replied. “You don’t need the cash anyway.”
Both the Audi RS6 and Owais's new RSQ8 share similar drivetrains, with thunderous V8 engines, and they have similarly luxurious interiors.
While Owais's windfall was apparently not going to be life-changing, BOTB does give away life-changing prizes on a regular basis, and the latest line-up includes a £55,000 Range Rover, with tickets priced at just six pence.
There's also a chance to win an £880,000 house in Suffolk for just 99p.
To see a full list of prizes and competitions, click here.
Not all Manuka honey is the real deal – but Manuka Doctor’s is. Harvested and packed in New Zealand, every jar is independently tested, certified for MGO content, and traceable back to the hive. That’s why it’s the only brand endorsed by TV health expert Dr Hilary Jones. With over 100,000 five-star reviews and a loyal following among athletes, nutritionists and wellness advocates, it’s a trusted choice for natural immunity support and more.
Sunshine, selfies and holiday cocktails – summer is here, and so are all the moments you’ll want to capture with a glowing smile. Whether you’re jetting off for a beach escape or heading to a sunny staycation, MySweetSmile can help you look your best. This UK best-seller offers peroxide-free, gentle whitening that works its magic without harsh ingredients or faff. Their powder is perfect for whitening before take-off, while the handy on-the-go pen is great for keeping your smile photo-ready poolside.