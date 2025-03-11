Get 10% off your next beauty treatment with Treatwell with this exclusive code for a limited time only | Canva

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Refresh your look this spring - get 10% off hair, nails & beauty treatments with Treatwell’s exclusive code. Book now.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spring has finally sprung and it's time for a fresh new look. Whether you fancy chopping off your long locks for a sleek new bob haircut or fancy embracing the buttermilk nail colour trend now’s the time to get your appointment booked.

The new spring season is the perfect time to change your look. As soon as the sun begins to shine we start to feel like we want to look less drab and more fab. Booking your appointment just got a lot easier thanks to Treatwell.

Get 10% off your next beauty treatment with Treatwell with our exclusive code for a limited time only | Canva

What is Treatwell?

Europe's most loved hair and beauty app Treatwell makes booking your appointment easier than ever. You can find and book the best beauty treatments effortlessly with no phone calls, no hassle, just expert stylists and trusted local salons. They are even giving new customers 10% off treatments with our exclusive code LMNEWBIE10 - but you only have until March 31.

Treatwell is the biggest beauty booking platform in Europe, letting users book beauty and wellness appointments at various salons and spas through the website and Treatwell app .

You can book, reschedule and manage all your appointments 24/7.

Book last-minute appointments and treatments in just a few clicks.

Discover top-rated salons near where you live.

Find trusted salons and read customer reviews.

See all the treatment prices clearly and offers available that will save you money.

Treatwell | Treatwell

What treatments can I book through Treatwell?

There are so many beauty treatments to choose from such as hair, nails, face, body massage and there are options for men and to buy gift cards (Mother’s Day is just around the corner). The website is really easy to use and you can filter your searches by treatment, location and date or if there is a specific salon you are wanting to book in with.

New Treatwell customers get 10% off with exclusive code LMNEWBIE10 (min spend £25 offer available until March 31 2025)

NationalWorld

Love magazines but hate the cost? With Readly, you can access dozens of top fashion titles for one low price – and right now, you can get two months free. Click here for more information.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter . If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here .

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now