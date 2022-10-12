Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: best deals, how to get free access

Amazon is running a huge sale, its “Prime Early Access Sale” from 1am on October 11 until 11.59pm on October 12.

The online retail giant claims the early sale is designed to help spread the cost of the festive season - particularly considering the current cost of living crisis.

While the sale is technically for Amazon Prime customers, non-Prime members could sign up for a free trial and access the sale, provided they have not had a Prime subscription or free trial previously.

There are deals across many top categories, from including electronics, fashion, home, kitchen, toys, and Amazon Devices.

So, what’s on sale then?

In the UK, Prime members will find discounts on electronics from Samsung and Shark, kitchen essentials from Tefal, toys from Lego and Melissa & Doug, beauty favourites from CeraVe, and top fashion picks from Levi and Swarovski.

Some of the deals previewed include huge savings on Amazon devices - from Echo smart speakers, Fire tablets and Fire TVs, as well as up to 50% off headphones.

Shoppers can also expect to pick up impressive bargains on laptops, electric toothbrushes, blenders, mattresses - even fire pits.

You can keep an eye on the deals via the early access section of the Prime website, here.

What else do you get with an Amazon Prime membership?

There’s plenty to be said for being an Amazon Prime member. In the first instance, of course, you’ll have access to the Prime Day deals - both this Early Access October sale, and the massive sales event Prime host in June, Amazon Prime Day.

You also benefit from free next-day or same-day delivery on most sales items, and get access to Prime Video - which includes plenty of free TV and movies, Amazon Music services, and thousands of free e-books.

Amazon Prime currently costs £8.99 a month, making it a solid deal.

Our favourite deals from the Early Access Sale

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones - WAS £349 now £189 £189.00 Buy now Buy now Beats by Dre have a reputation for being some of the best headphones on the market, both noise-cancelling and clarity of sound. There’s a whopping 46% off these Beats now: High-performance wireless noise cancelling headphones

Compatible with iOS and Android devices.

Pure adaptive noise canceling (pure ANC) actively blocks external noise

Real-time Audio calibration preserves a Premium listening experience

Up to 22 hours of battery life enables full-featured all-day wireless playback One reviewer noted “These headphones are so comfy and cup around the ears perfectly for noise cancelling. I know they are wireless but when you use them with the 3.5mm headphone cable it’s just so so so much louder. It’s mad that songs I’ve listening to a thousands times I can now hear different instruments or parts that are so clear it’s crazy how I didn’t pick up on these before.”

Tefal ActiFry Genius XL 2in1 YV970840 Air Fryer - WAS £285 now £149 £150.00 Buy now Buy now Air Fryer’s are having a moment, as consumers seek a means of making dinner in a healthier, more energy efficient fashion. This Tefal ActiFry is an absolute steal, at 47% off. With: 2in1 technology: Up to 54 smart programmes combos to cook all the parts of your meal to perfection and have them ready at the same time

Healthy and easy: Genius technology means it uses less oil and does the stirring for you. That’s why 97% of testers prefer Actifry Genius*

Quick and easy results: 9 smart auto programmes and built-in timer means you get tasty meals without having to resort to guesswork Reviewers praised the Actifry for being super intuitive to use, quick, and producing fluffy, crispy potatoes and fries with ease.

Philips Lumea Advanced IPL - WAS £309 now £229 £ Buy now Buy now A smooth, handheld ‘gun’ device, the Philips Lumea Advanced use intense pulsed light (IPL) - gentle flashes of light that target the root of the hair, to inhibit the cycle of regular hair growth. With continued use, it purports to result in completely smooth legs. Per our review, they’re great at both leg and facial hair “But the Lumea, after about four weeks’ use, to my delight, broke the spirit of my facial hair. The moustache grows back as a whisper of its former self, and much more slowly. Same with the chin whiskers, which sprout up much less frequently, are thinner, and require a simple easy tug with a pair of tweezers, as opposed to the yank they once required.”

Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case (was £239, now £19) highly coveted airbuds £189.00 Buy now Buy now These pocket-sized airbuds are impressive - and coveted. They offer great noise cancellation and superb sound quality. We love the ‘transparency mode’ - it elevates outside noise without switching off noise cancellation entirely, if you’re on the move and need a certain awareness of your surroundings. Active Noise Cancellation blocks outside noise, so you can immerse yourself in music

Transparency mode for hearing and interacting with the world around you

Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking places sound all around you

ghd Original Styler NEW & IMPROVED Ceramic Hair Straighteners (was £119.99, now £95) straighening your hair £95.00 Buy now Buy now The OG straighteners, but amped up with modern technology - and we think, still the best. Use them to smooth your locks or create a perfect curl. They heat to 185ºC in 30 seconds and have an automatic sleep mode if left unattended. Ghd’s professional hair straightener for sleek, smooth and shiny hair

High performance styling: Single-zoneTM technology controls the optimum styling temperature of 185°C consistently across both plates for guaranteed sleek and smooth results with no extreme heat.

Beautiful results: smooth ceramic floating plates with gloss coating to provide enhanced shine. This is a great price.